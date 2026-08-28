Lakers Linked to Reunite With $108M Star PF, 2020 Champion in Major Trade

Suddenly Los Angeles Lakers fans don’t want to hear the name Jonathan Kuminga. That’s understandable after Kumi— (sorry … he) made the Lakers wait nearly two months, only to sign a multiyear contract with the rival Minnesota Timberwolves.

That leaves the Lakers having to search for a backup plan, because it seems like they didn’t have one in case he signed elsewhere.

Lakers reporter Khobi Price noted that the team’s options are truly limited at this stage of the offseason. (Pardon the name, folks.)

“Without (Jonthan) Kuminga, the answer to who’ll be their fifth starter is likely already on the team. Every other starting-caliber or pseudo starting-caliber wing/forward free agent for a team looking to contend in the playoffs has already been signed. Those types of players aren’t easy to trade for, and the Lakers lack the draft capital to credibly make a deal.”

As Price details, the Lakers’ war chest has been stripped of its goods. Trading for a young, rising star center will often do that. So, what move can the Lakers make now?

A Lakers Reunion With this Star Wing?

L.A.’s options may not be plenty, but Price believes there is a path the Lakers can take to reunite with forward Kyle Kuzma, once a future cornerstone of the franchise. Kuzma, 31, is still under contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, but if the Lakers see no other viable option, the likelihood of a trade cannot be counted out.

“Trade options for a wing/forward who can step in as a reliable rotation player — let alone a starter — without jeopardizing the Lakers’ potential access to the mid-level exception next summer is limited,” Price wrote for the California Post. “Kings forward De’Andre Hunter and Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, who was with the Lakers from 2017-21 and won the 2020 championship with the franchise, stand out as the best trade options.”

Price notes that trading for Kumza would likely require the Lakers to ship out some combination of players around Jarred Vanderbilt.

“Hunter ($24.9 million) and Kuzma ($20.5 million) are entering the final season of their respective four-year, $90 million deals,” Price penned. “Trading for either would likely require the Lakers to send a combination of Hardy, Knecht or Jarred Vanderbilt, in addition to draft picks.”

Price clarifies that there “isn’t any known current interest in Hunter or Kuzma from the Lakers’ side” but both players stand out as intriguing options to pursue via trade.

L.A. Would Look to Prioritize Big Man Addition

While the Lakers have a clear need at power forward, that could be handled by committee, given the multiple wings the Lakers signed in free agency. What likely cannot be resolved by sheer depth is the backup center spot, which is why L.A. would look to add a big man before another wing.

“If they do make any additions to their roster before training camp starts in a month, it’d likely be big man depth behind Kessler and Kevon Looney, who they signed to a veteran’s minimum contract,” Price reported. “They will still need to trim their roster by at least one player by the start of the regular season to become compliant with the league’s rules. Besides that, most of the Lakers’ major moves are behind them.”

But, then again, the Lakers don’t have many paths to explore welcoming another big man.

“These limitations, in addition to a big man market that has a high demand but low supply of quality options, are why the Lakers don’t have many trade options for big man depth,” Price wrote.