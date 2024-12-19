Lakers Trade Pitch Lands $215 Million All-Star

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, and head coach JJ Redick answer questions during a press conference.

The Lakers are expected to be very active in the trade market ahead of the February 6 deadline. One of the All-Stars they’ve been linked to for more than a year, Trae Young, could once again emerge as a target for the Purple and Gold.

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar proposed a Lakers trade that would see the Hawks land a sizeable haul from Los Angeles in exchange for Young.

Lakers would receive: Trae Young

Hawks would receive: D’Angelo Russell, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, 2029 First-Round Pick

Some would reckon the Lakers are probably giving up too much in the hypothetical trade, especially with the inclusion of sharpshooting rookie guard Knecht. However, Batar explained why Young, 26, fits the timeline of an aging Lakers team and would be able to contribute right away towards the goal of raising Banner No. 18.

“His ability to break down defenses, draw fouls, and hit deep three-pointers would perfectly complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis,” wrote Bitar. “More importantly, Young’s presence would alleviate the burden on LeBron to run the offense, preserving his energy for crucial moments in the postseason.”

Lakers Risk Angering James, Davis?

The writer further argued that Young, despite his defensive challenges, had shown the ability to be a good help defender when surrounded by athletes.

“This trade would signal that the Lakers are all-in on competing for a championship,” Bitar continued. “While Young has limitations defensively, his offensive firepower outweighs those concerns. With LeBron’s career nearing its twilight, pairing him with a proven young star like Trae ensures the Lakers can contend for titles now while setting up their future. This move is bold and risky, but it’s exactly the type of gamble the Lakers need to make.”

It should be noted that the Lakers’ star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis expect the franchise’s front office to make a big move ahead of the February 6 deadline, reports The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Buha reported on December 17 that the Lakers could be met with “anger and frustration” if they stand pat at the deadline.

Other Realistic Lakers Trade Targets

“I don’t think LeBron and AD are going to be happy, and at that point, they can ask out,” Buha said of the Lakers potentially not making a move.

“…I think it depends on how the rest of the season plays out and can they somehow go on a run and maybe exceed expectations, and maybe that kind of quells some of the frustration or anger from not making a move. Otherwise, I think that opens up the possibility for some bigger changes in the offseason.”

Besides Trae Young, the Lakers have been linked to other available All-Stars such as Brandon Ingram, Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine. As for role players, the Lakers have linked to the likes of Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Kuzma, Jerami Grant and Walker Kessler.

It’s a near certainty that Russell ($18.6 million) and Vanderbilt ($10.7 million) will be included in a potential Lakers trade due to their budget-friendly contracts. The Lakers are also eligible to trade their 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick and the contracts of Jalen Hood-Schifino ($3.8 million) and Gabe Vincent ($11 million) as salary fillers.