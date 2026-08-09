Proposed Lakers Trade Flips Bronny James for Athletic Young Big

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to seek frontcourt help even after signing Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney this offseason. Despite limited trade assets, the Lakers could land their ideal big man by leveraging third-year guard Bronny James, who could reportedly be cut loose due to a backcourt logjam.

One intriguing Lakers trade doing the rounds would see the franchise land athletic young big man Moussa Diabate from the Charlotte Hornets in a three-team transaction also including the Philadelphia 76ers. Bronny would be a natural fit with the Sixers, where his father LeBron James signed this offseason after spending nine years in LA.

Lakers Trade Idea Flips Bronny James

Lakers would receive: Moussa Diabate, Liam McNeeley, 2033 2nd round pick

Hornets would receive: Dalton Knecht, Jabari Walker

76ers would receive: Bronny James

The deal would also help the Lakers acquire the 76ers’ 2033 second-round pick, adding to the chest of second-round assets they got as part of the Deandre Ayton trade. JJ Redick’s team would also add second-year wing Liam McNeeley, who showed flashes of an NBA pro in his rookie season in Charlotte, averaging 4.3 points in limited minutes.

Why the Lakers Do It

After three quiet seasons, Diabate flashed starter potential last year, setting career highs with 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds across 73 games (47 starts) for the Hornets.

The 24-year-old Frenchman possesses the rim-running skill set to feed off Luka Doncic’s playmaking — both in the half and fullcourt. Furthermore, he has shown the ability to be a solid rim protector, and was instrumental to the Hornets enjoying a midseason resurgence on the defensive end last year.

Diabate would make an ideal backup to Walker Kessler, with the potential to share the floor alongside the Lakers’ new starting center thanks to Kessler’s expanding three-point range. At age 24, he also fits into the Lakers’ new strategy to go younger and more agile after being criticized for being old and unathletic the last few years.

Why would the Hornets agree to move on a young big with upside? It’s simple — Diabate is an unrestricted free agent next year, and the Hornets need to choose between the Frenchman and Ryan Kalkbrenner as their center of the future. Most pundits would agree that the latter flashed more potential as a rookie and is worth investing in.

Lakers Plan to Cut Bronny James?

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, a crowded backcourt could force the team into the uncomfortable decision to let Bronny James walk, despite remaining invested in his long-term potential. Buha noted that after acquiring Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, the Lakers have 16 players on their roster and must trade or waive at least one before the start of training camp.

“And at that point, it doesn’t really matter from a financial perspective unless you’re waiving someone who’s got additional years,” he said. “So, I guess it’s a competition between Bronny, Jaden Hardy, and Dalton Knecht. I’d probably lean Dalton.”

If Bronny does stick around, he’d play behind Doncic and Reaves, while fighting for minutes with Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, rookie Cameron Carr and Thybulle in a crowded backcourt.