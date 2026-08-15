Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James for NBA Champion in 4-for-1 Move

With 16 players signed to guaranteed contracts, the Los Angeles Lakers need to trim some fat entering the 2026-27 season. One way to do that is to package some of their players in a trade.

An intriguing Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would land JJ Redick’s team 11-year NBA pro Bobby Portis, a solid veteran with championship experience.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Bobby Portis

Lakers would receive: Bobby Portis, 2027 second-round pick (via OKC)

Heat would receive: Bronny James, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Cash Considerations

The hypothetical trade would bring the Lakers roster size down to 13, giving them the flexibility to keep a slot open for a trade-deadline or buyout acquisition.

Why the Lakers Do It

While Walker Kessler is gradually developing a three-point shot, he’s still limited to just an attempt or two per game. Sandro Mamukelashvili offers positional versatility, but he isn’t a true stretch-five. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney completely lacks a jumper. Put simply, the Lakers lack a big man who can reliably space the floor.

That’s where Portis can add huge value to Redick’s team. Last season, the 2021 NBA champion made a career-high 2.0 threes per game at an excellent clip of 45.6%. Portis has quietly emerged as one of the best pure shooting bigs in the league, having averaged at least 1.5 made threes through his six seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per multiple insiders, the Lakers are still hunting for frontcourt help, recognizing that Looney and Kessler aren’t a sufficient safety net. And understandably so. Looney was limited to just 21 games last season due to nagging injuries, while Kessler managed only five before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Adding reliable depth at center is a non-negotiable insurance policy in a conference where Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama loom large.

Why the Heat Do It

The Heat could desperately use some shooting depth on the perimeter. Dalton Knecht showed flashes of an excellent movement shooter as a rookie, when he averaged 1.6 threes at a clip of 38%. He had a down year as a sophomore but that could be attributed to a crowded Lakers rotation and his inability to play serviceable defense.

On the Heat, Knecht wouldn’t be under pressure to even stay in front of his man, given the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo as backline/help defenders. As such, he can focus on being a catch-and-shoot threat, and may even thrive.

Similarly, Bronny James, Jake LaRavia, and Jarred Vanderbilt in their designated 3-and-D in Miami. The Heat have a rich history of helping players reinvent themselves, and given their desperate need for shooting—plus a dwindling offseason market—these targets make strong sense. It also helps that all the incoming players, save for Vando, can be waived in a year’s time.