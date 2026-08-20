Lakers Proposed to Land Derrick Jones Jr. in 3-for-1 Trade

With 16 players on the roster, the Los Angeles Lakers are obligated to trim the fat ahead of next month’s training camp. One way to do that would be to flip three players for one via a trade.

If the Lakers were to trade for another piece, it’d definitely have to be for a 3-and-D wing, given their dearth of quality perimeter defenders. One name who continues to be linked to the Lakers is LA Clippers wing Derrick Jones Jr., who was a starter on the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks team that reached the 2024 NBA Finals. The following hypothetical Lakers trade lands Jones in exchange for three players.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Derrick Jones Jr.

Lakers would receive: Derrick Jones Jr.

Clippers would receive: Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero, 2032 second-round pick (via WAS), 2033 second-round pick (via LAL)

As part of the the deal, the Lakers would also send two second-round picks to their intercity rivals, one of which they received in the Deandre Ayton trade.

Why the Lakers Do It

Derrick Jones. Jr., owed $10.4M in the final year of his deal, will be determined to play his heart out to earn his next contract, a situation that works perfectly for the Lakers. Conversely, if Jones and the Lakers don’t prove to be a good fit, the Rob Pelinka-led front office can cut him loose next season, opening up space for another quality player.

The Lakers could regret moving Adou Thiero, who showed flashes of an NBA player during the Summer League. However, Jones has a proven track record of shining next to Doncic on both ends of the floor. He made some big shots during the Mavericks’ run to the 2024 Finals, and was arguably their best wing defender. In 22 playoff games, he averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting a respectable 37% from deep. Crucially, he did a solid job of guarding All-Stars like Paul George, Jalen Williams and Anthony Edwards in the three playoff series leading into the Finals.

In a perfect world, the Lakers would prefer to dump Jarred Vanderbilt’s contract in this potential deal. However, the Clippers are reportedly hesitant to take on money that extends beyond the 2026-27 season due to their ambitious plans for next summer.

Why the Clippers Do It

This is a risk-free trade with nothing to lose for the Clippers, who are poised to begin their rebuild under Keaton Wagler, Darius Garland and Gradey Dick.

While Jaden Hardy has a team option for next season, Knecht has a non-guaranteed contract beyond this year. The latter is a more intriguing prospect given his age and untapped potential. The Clippers would be taking a flyer on Knecht to see if the prospective sharpshooter is a good fit with their young core. It also helps that Clippers head coach Ty Lue is one of the better developmental coaches in the league.

The Clippers are also unlikely to sign the veteran Jones to a new deal next summer as they go younger. It makes sense to get out from under his contract beforehand.