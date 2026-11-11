Lakers Pushed to Trade for $87M Elite SF to Boost Roster Around Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers will most likely revisit roster additions before the trade deadline. A busy summer seems to be paying dividends as they lead the Western Conference, however, the front office could explore several ways to add upgrades to the roster.

There has been some speculation on getting a new backup center, but according to Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston, a wing player to assist Luka Doncic should also be a priority.

“There are better options for the Lakers, who can both help complement the team’s superstar and provide an upgrade at positions of need,” Beaston wrote. “Look no further than the New Orleans Pelicans, where Herb Jones or Trey Murphy would provide defensive and wing help, two areas that the Lakers absolutely must upgrade if they hope to compete for a title.

Both Murphy, 26, and Jones, 28, were one of the names that were speculated with a move to Los Angeles but were often overshadowed by Jonathan Kuminga. The Lakers ended up not getting Kuminga after he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which may now open a door to any of the Pelicans players.

Lakers Pushed to Go After Murphy, Jones

The Lakers could dip their hands into getting one of the New Orleans stars. Both could be available as there are no strong indications that the Pelicans won’t refuse a strong offer. They are currently at the position expected of them and a playoff shout will be an overachievement at this point.

Murphy is currently on a four-year deal worth $112 million and it runs out in the summer of 2029. For Jones, he is on a slightly lesser $68 million extension deal for three years with a player option for the 2029-30 season.

Both deals will take a significant portion of the cap space in the long run and the Lakers may have to move pieces to accommodate either of them.

L.A. will have to use the Jarred Vanderbilt chip to make a deal like this. Vanderbilt is one of the surprise names that has remained on the roster considering that he was among the speculated top tradeable assets during the summer.

How Potential Additions Could Help L.A.

The Lakers added Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle during the offseason so they are not deficient in the forward roles. However, the Lakers could use a different profile wing addition.

Murphy is currently a starter for the Pelicans and is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in nine games so far this season. At 6-foot-9, Murphy is a high-volume floor spacer and shooter. He is also a secondary-level scoring option.

Jones is averaging 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11 games although he has started only five games and played fewer minutes than Murphy. He is a former All-Defensive First Team member and can provide two-way support.

Both players could gain starting spots or even provide depth depending on how the roster looks post-trade deadline. But they will give the franchise a stronger look when the postseason comes around.