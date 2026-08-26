Projected NBA Trade Gives Lakers 6’11” Elite 3-Point Shooter, 2x Blocks Champ

There is no denying that the Los Angeles Lakers paid a pretty penny to acquire 25-year-old rising star center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz.

Now the Lakers have to find a way to preserve him. And they cannot do that if they don’t have someone on the roster to back him up.

Dan Woike of The Athletic noted that the Lakers are surely placing a ton on Kessler’s shoulders given the current make up of the roster.

“Part of the reason so much hinges on Kessler is the way the Lakers and Luka Doncic prioritized him,” Woike penned. “Another part is that the Lakers have only Kevon Looney as a backup. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt are in pencil further down the Lakers’ depth chart, but neither would be capable of playing center on a full-time basis should they need to.”

The Big Man the Lakers Should Look to Acquire

As Woike noted, L.A. doesn’t have tremendously attractive options on the free agent market.

“Vets like Bismack Biyombo, Mason Plumlee and Dwight Powell aren’t exactly the kinds of players the Lakers could count on for 10 starts in the middle of January should they need them,” Woike wrote. “If there doesn’t sound like there’s an obvious answer here, it’s because there isn’t. Other names could shake loose, either via buyout or trade. But the position, on a leaguewide level, is in high demand.”

But the Lakers should have plenty of options via trade. One player who makes sense is 30-year-old sharpshooting big man Myles Turner, one of the league’s top rim protectors.

Turner was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Now that the Bucks are rebuilding after sending franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in June, the veteran Turner figures to be a trade chip. Here’s a potential trade the Lakers could make to grab Turner from Milwaukee.

Lakers receive: Myles Turner and a 2032 second round pick (from CHI, via HOU or PHX)

Bucks receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Rob Dillingham and a 2031 second round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

Bulls receive: Jaden Hardy and Jake LaRavia

Turner is a Legitimate Star Big Man Who Would Make L.A.’s Frontcourt Elite

Just two seasons ago, Turner helped the Pacers march to the NBA Finals. Along the way, the elite two-way big man averaged nearly 14 points to go along with two blocks per game.

Not only is Turner a proven playoff contributor, but he would provide the Lakers with a little bit of everything at center. He cashed 38 percent of his tries from the 3-point line last season and tallied more than 100 3s for a third consecutive season.

Defensively, Turner is one of the league’s top rim protectors; he has led the Association in blocks in a season twice in his 11-year career.

Turner can generate his own scoring opportunities and finish lobs off a pick-and-roll. That screams a strong pairing with Doncic.

Although the Lakers need a backup center, Turner, a career-long starter, could serve in a variety of roles, including as the starting power forward if L.A. wanted to go big. His super versatility on both ends of the floor would give the Lakers plenty of optionality with their lineups.

A double-big man lineup with the 7’2” Kessler and the 6’11” Turner could make the Lakers the NBA’s top interior defensive team.