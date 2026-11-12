Proposed NBA Trade Gives Lakers a 7’1″ Elite 3-Point Shooter Next to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are not done with what they envision as their final roster look this season. There have been some misses that do not put them in a position to get exactly what they planned. However, upgrades could still be made.

In a deal proposed by a Fanspo Trade Machine user, the Lakers land a veteran center and former player from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and second round picks in 2031 and 2032

Lakers receive: Brook Lopez

In this proposed trade, the Lakers take the over-a-decade-older Lopez as a center addition while utilizing Vanderbilt’s trade value. It is a trade that may be worth doing given Los Angeles’ recent look at the center position.

Lakers Proposed Trade Lands Veteran Center

The idea of landing a player from the Clippers seems far-fetched, but this is a deal that could benefit both neighbouring franchises.

The Clippers have nothing to lose as Lopez despite having a decent start to the season will see his contract expire after this season. There aren’t many suitors out there due to his age but the Lakers could try to land a cheap center option.

Vanderbilt is on a $12.4 million deal with two years remaining. Lopez’s one year $9.2 million deal would fit into the cap without any complications. It makes a direct trade feasible.

Lopez played only a single season in L.A. but he played 74 games before joining the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent in 2018. Seeing how things turned out in Milwaukee — Lopez is the franchise’s blocks leader and set the record for most 3-pointers made in a season by a seven-footer — maybe the Lakers could have stuck with him much longer, but they did add Anthony Davis one year after he left and they won the championship.

Lopez Could Impact in Many Ways

Lopez, should he join, will be a backup piece to Walker Kessler. The Lakers will have two 7-footers present and most importantly reduce the workload on Kessler who is among the highest minutes played by Lakers players so far this season.

At 38 years old and many years removed from his prime, Lopez is still one of the more consistent veteran bigs in the league. He has played at least 75 games in the last four seasons and all above 30 minutes a night except last season. In fact, last season his starting place in the roster decreased.

At his peak, the Clippers center was one of the highest-scoring bigs during his prime years but after he left the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, he took a step back offensively and became a top defender. His stint with the Bucks remains memorable after helping them win the championship in 2021.

Lopez is 38 and would be a very short-term piece aimed at winning. It could be a gamble as Vanderbilt’s chip could be utilized in adding a starting-level and much younger player for a longer-term fit.

At the moment however, Lopez has the qualities to step into minutes when Kessler is off the floor and relieve the young center for some minutes. Time will tell if the Clippers will bulge and be open to a trade.