Lakers Pushed to Trade for 7’1″ Elite 3-PT Shooter to Back Up Walker Kessler

The early impressions of Walker Kessler have been worth the hype to say the least. The Los Angeles Lakers made him their priority target for the starting center spot, and he has rewarded that with back-to-back 20-point outings in the first two games of the regular season.

Getting a backup with close to similar influence when Kessler is not on the floor will most likely be an option before the trade deadline.

One name that was suggested to be a good backup option at the center position is former Laker Brook Lopez. The Los Angeles Clippers center was a standout performer during a 125-117 loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Lopez has some shortcomings but his traits as a backup option are enticing.

“Lopez doesn’t check the offensive box in that specific role of lob threat, rim runner roller,” Buha said. “He is a pick-and-pop guy and post-up guy as we saw tonight. But defensively, if you just play a drop with him, you could use him in the Looney role from the defensive perspective.

Lopez recorded 22 points and four rebounds in only 20 minutes of action in a tight game between the two L.A. neighbours. That followed a double-double 17-point and 11-rebound performance against the Sacramento Kings on opening night.

Brook Lopez Suggested As an Ideal Option for Lakers

Lopez, 38 has been one of the mainstay presences in the league for almost two decades. He is no longer in his prime form but he played at least 70 games in five of the last six seasons and was a regular starter for the Milwaukee Bucks up until his move to L.A. last summer.

Lopez previously had a stint with the Lakers in the 2017-18 season but that only lasted a year. His best years individually was with the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets but he enjoyed his best playing moments with Milwaukee that brought a championship to Cream City. He was key to their defensive setup.

“He is not a good rebounder. That has always been one of his limitations despite his size and strength and length, he just never been that good of a rebounder,” Buha added. “But he has always been a good shot blocker and rim protector, was in the defensive player of the year conversation for several years there, earlier in the decade.”

The catch in a trade for Lopez will largely hinge on whether the Clippers will be enthusiastic about doing business with the Lakers. He is still valued and isn’t necessary on a huge veteran deal.

Lopez will hit unprotected free agency next summer and this may be the biggest window of opportunity for the Lakers. The Clippers may see it as a chance to gain some flexibility instead of letting the center leave for free after this season. The veteran big will earn roughly $9.1 million before his deal expires and the Lakers have pieces they can move to create an opening.

Lopez Will Improve L.A. Defensively

As backup bigs go, Lopez, who hit the most 3-pointers by a seven-footer in NBA history back in the 2018-19 season, would be a no-brainer target if the opportunity arrives. He would give the Lakers another seven-foot player and extra defensive coverage. Kevon Looney’s position as the current backup option to Kessler is not favored for some performance reasons.

“He is just better than Looney; Looney is probably a better screener and rebounder, Lopez is better at just about everything else… and he might just be one of the most attainable backup bigs,” Buha said.

The Lakers have other options they can realistically explore but Lopez comes across as one of the decent ones they can pick at least on a short-term basis.