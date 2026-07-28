Lakers Proposed to Trade for 2 Ex-Luka Doncic Teammates in Mega Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired nine new players this offseason, but they aren’t done making moves, with reports suggesting that they continue to pursue help at the five spot and the wing position. One Lakers trade idea would reunite Luka Doncic with two of his former Dallas Mavericks teammates, filling those needs.

Per multiple reports, the Dallas Mavericks are open to moving both Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington as they prepare to usher in the Cooper Flagg era. Both role players played a key role in helping the Mavericks reach the 2024 NBA Finals and would be perfect additions due to their built-in chemistry with Doncic.

Lakers Trade Idea for Washington, Gafford

Lakers would receive: PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford

Mavericks would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, 2032 first-round pick swap (via LAL), 2031 second-round pick (via WAS), 2032 second-round pick (via WAS) and 2033 second-round pick (via LAL)

Why the Mavericks Do It

As Dallas users in the Cooper Flagg era, it makes little sense for the franchise to hold onto veterans like Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and possibly even Kyrie Irving. Several insiders expect them to gradually move all their veterans either this summer or by next year’s trade deadline, giving Flagg a roster of players that suit his timeline.

Furthermore, the Mavericks gave Gafford (three-year, $54M) and Washington (four-year, $88M) long-term extensions last year under the premise that Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Co. would be there to lead a veteran outfit. However, their strategies have changed, and they appear to be heading in a youth movement.

The Mavs also need to reduce their logjam at the five spot, making Gafford dispensable. Their current rotation boasts of Dereck Lively II, new Santi Aldama, rookie Morez Johnson Jr. and Moussa Cissé, whom they are said to be very high on.

Why the Lakers Do It

Adding the long-term money of Washington and Gafford comes with its fair share of risks, but could be one of the moves the Lakers need to make to give Luka Doncic a complete squad. Despite all their offseason acquisitions — including Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle — the Lakers don’t really have a starting-caliber small forward, a role that P.J. Washington can slide into. While Grimes, Mamukelashvili and Sexton are offensively-skewed players, Williams and Thybulle are limited offensively. Washington would bring a more complete skill set with his three-point shooting and elite defense.

Similarly, the Lakers remain a little thin at the five spot despite adding Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney. While the latter is more of an energy guy who plays limited minutes, Kessler is coming off a season-ending injury and may need some insurance.

A player like Gafford would be perfect as a second-string big for the Lakers, who continue to pursue the market for a big man, according to The Athletic’s Dan Woike.

“The Lakers are still monitoring the market for big men, team sources told The Athletic,” Woike reported last week. “They traded for Walker Kessler and signed Kevon Looney to play center, and Mamukelashvili can play the position, too.

“The team could address the position either by trade or signing, like with potentially adding Thybulle. The roster is currently at full capacity.”