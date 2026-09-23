Lakers Urged to ‘Get the Deal Done’ for $30M Trade Target to Help Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers often find their name being linked with players. Some turn out to be realistic while others float around as mere rumors.

One situation that may be more than speculation is the Lakers’ search for a starting-level wing. Having missed out on top reported target Jonathan Kuminga, the next best option for the Lakers could be a few, including Los Angeles Clippers star Derrick Jones Jr.

Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane believes the Lakers should go after Jones.

“Derrick Jones Jr. makes a ton of sense for the Lakers makes no sense for the Clippers. Just get this deal done, Lane said.

The Clippers and Lakers trade situation always arrives with some form of complications. As such, the Lakers would normally have to look elsewhere but maybe an opportunity may arrive to finally trade Jones.

Lakers to Go After Jones?

Jones is still under contract with the Clippers, but he is on an expiring deal that runs out next summer. His expiring contract is valued at $30 million.

“Derrick Jones Jr. is a free agent next summer; I fully expect that if he hits free agency and doesn’t get a deal done ahead of that, that he would be one of the players on the Lakers list to pursue with their full mid-level exception,” Lane said.

If there were little chances of the Clippers trading to the Lakers, those chances may have been flung wide open following the latest development in the league.

The Clippers were ordered to forfeit five first round picks from 2029 through 2033. They were also handed a fine of $30 million. President Steve Ballmer was no exception, receiving a one-year ban.

Add those punishments to the fact that the Clippers traded away Kawhi Leonard. It makes flexibility relatively scarce for the franchise and, given how they have fewer future firsts, there may be a clearer incentive to collect whatever draft capital they can still get for players like Jones.

Jones would be worth something tangible, but the Lakers would likely not be overcommitting a large return given how it isn’t a desperate need at the moment.

Jones Could Be a Gamechanging Addition

Jones, at 6’6” and 29 years old, could be a potentially impactful addition. He also has the Luka Doncic connection, having enjoyed a one year stint with the Dallas Mavericks during their run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

“He’s got experience playing with Luka Doncic so that’s something that you like about Derrick Jones Jr.,” Lane said. “He has shot well enough from behind the 3-point arc to be respectable.”

Scoring is not Jones’ stronghold, but he can often handle any defensive assignment. Offensively, he can be a capable catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter and especially a weapon in transition.

If the Lakers don’t have a trade for Jones in mind, that could mean the franchise is angling to sign him as a free agent next summer. The Lakers are projected to have their full midlevel exception, which could entice Jones to choose the Clippers’ cross town rival as his next landing spot.