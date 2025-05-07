Lakers Trade Pitch Lands Giannis Antetokounmpo

There is a growing belief that the Milwaukee Bucks and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could part ways in the 2025 offseason. The rumors picked up steam after the Bucks were ousted in the first round of the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

In light of the rumors, Fadeaway World proposed a Lakers trade pitch that would see Luka Doncic join forces with Antetokounmpo.

Lakers would get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks would get: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2031 First-Round Pick, 2026 First-Round Pick Swap

The potential trade would allow the Lakers to form possibly the greatest Big 3 in NBA history, considering the resumes of Antetokounmpo, Doncic and LeBron James.

“The fit is mouthwatering,” wrote Eddie Bitar. “Luka can run point, LeBron can pick his spots as a secondary creator, and Giannis can terrorize defenses as the ultimate rim-runner and defensive anchor. For the first time in his career, Giannis wouldn’t have to carry the full scoring load every night. He can focus on being an elite finisher, defender, and transition monster while Luka and LeBron create offense.

Lakers On Greek Freak’s Radar?

“It would instantly make L.A. the championship favorite for 2026 and create a level of star power we haven’t seen since the Heatles or Warriors superteam days, except, on paper, even scarier. This is how you maximize LeBron’s final seasons and secure the franchise’s post-LeBron future at the same time.

The Ringer’s Howard Beck reported on May 6 that Antetokounmpo would prefer a trade to big-market teams such as the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks or Heat.

Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are among Giannis Antetokounmpo’s preferences should he and the Bucks decide to explore a trade this offseason 👀 (via The Ringer) pic.twitter.com/RCElT6ZKOD — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) May 6, 2025

“I poked around a little bit a few days ago and the initial thing I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities: One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami, not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market,” Howard told “The Zach Lowe Show” on May 6.

“I think they threw Chicago in there. I can’t remember if Houston came up. It should. So first is like, where does Giannis want to go and do they honor that? Because again, back to Damian Lillard, you’re not obligated to honor it.”

Potential Lakers Trade Assets

Besides Reaves, Hachimura and Knecht — three quality role players — the Lakers can use one tradeable first-round pick and a pick swap in a trade for Antetokounmpo.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha explained why every Lakers transaction in 2025 and beyond would be to benefit their new franchise star, Doncic.

“I think that the primary building block is Luka,” Buha said on his podcast on May 1. “Doncic is the center of the Lakers’ universe now, and everything is going to revolve around him — how they build out the roster and how they build out their offensive and defensive systems, and maximizing Luka.

“I guess Luka is the key building block, but I think they have several [including LeBron James and Austin Reaves],” he added.

The Lakers could also use the expiring contracts of Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber in potential deals, Buha noted.