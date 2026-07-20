Lakers Proposed to Pair All-Defensive Stud With Luka Doncic in 3-Team Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a whole bunch of moves this offseason, but know they need to surround Luka Doncic with more perimeter defense.

That would explain why the Lakers continue to be linked with the likes of Matisse Thybulle, Jonathan Kuminga and PJ Washington, after they used up their 15th and final roster spot on Ziaire Williams — a 6-foot-9 wing with defensive upside.

While all the aforementioned players would be good signings, the Lakers could land their biggest coup in the form of Herbert Jones, a former All-Defensive First Team selection who remains one of the best on-ball defenders in the league.

However, the Lakers simply don’t have the pieces to get a deal done for Jones, especially after exhausting all their assets for Walker Kessler. The following proposed Lakers trade, though, could get the job done.

Lakers Trade Idea for Herbert Jones

Lakers would receive: Herbert Jones

Pelicans would receive: Myles Turner

Bucks would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan Hawkins, Saddiq Bey

Why the Lakers Do It

Jones could slip right next to Doncic, Reaves, Kessler and possibly Sandro Mamukelashvili to form a potent starting five that will include just about enough shooting, defensive versatility, and playmaking prowess.

The 27-year-old Jones would also fit the Lakers’ timeline, given the Purple & Gold franchise’s concerted effort to sign players in their mid- to late-20s. Jones won’t just be adding quality defense but also consistent three-point shooting. While he isn’t a sniper like his Pelicans teammate Trey Murphy III, Jones made a steady 1.4 threes per game from 28.4 minutes per game. Those numbers would skyrocket playing next to Luka Doncic, who is a master of getting wings open threes with his dribble-penetration.

Simply put, for the Lakers, it would be a no-brainer to swap Vanderbilt for Jones.

Why the Bucks Do It

This is a low-risk, high-reward move for the rebuilding Bucks. Hawkins, who has flashed a lot of potential in his first three years in the league, is on an expiring deal. Similarly, Bey is on an expiring contract, and Vanderbilt has only one year left.

Myles Turner, 30, may be the odd man out on a Bucks team that is set to build around young pieces like Ryan Rollins, Brayden Burries, Nate Ament, Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis (Guard) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Also, the Bucks are widely expected to start Ware at the center position to start the season, making Turner a disposable piece.

Why the Pelicans Do It

The Pelicans were forced to relegate Zion Williamson to a bench role last season due to Jones and Trey Murphy III occupying the two forward spots. As such, it makes the most sense for the Pels to offload one of the three players to free up more playing time for the other two. Furthermore, the Pelicans are primed to build around their young core of Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, with a returning Dejounte Murray sent to make the starting point guard spot his own. At some point, the Pels need to reduce their logjam.

Some would argue that Myles Turner would not be a good fit on a team that already includes Queen and Yves Messi. However, Turner brings a unique skill set with his ability to make threes and block shot. Also, you can never really have enough bigs in a conference that features Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic.