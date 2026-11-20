With the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly ready to move on from the Zion Williamson era, the Los Angeles Lakers may finally have a window to pursue a trade for longtime target and All-Defensive wing Herbert Jones.

Per The Athletic’s William Guillory, the Pelicans would prefer to give a core led by Zion Williamson, Jones and Trey Murphy III one last shot — but a disastrous 5-11 start, compounded by the dysfunction behind Dejounte Murray’s trade request, could force Joe Dumars’ front office to become sellers ahead of the Feb. 11 trade deadline.

“There’s no question the Pelicans look like a team that’s fighting a losing battle,” Guillory wrote when asked if the Pels were forced to choose between the Williamson-led veterans or the Derek Queen- and Jeremiah Fears-led young core.

Pelicans to Trade Herb Jones?

“They see how things are finally coming together with Williamson on and off the court and are trying to make it work with him by keeping guys like Murphy and Jones around so the team can be competitive,” Guillory continued.

“But this team just hasn’t shown that it’s capable of competing with the other playoff-caliber teams in the Western Conference.”

“Every game they keep trying to keep the Zion era alive is another day they’re delaying the inevitable transition into the Fears-Queen era,” added the Pelicans beat writer.

Further to Guillory’s point, Queen — who flashed star potential as a rookie — sits eighth on the team in minutes (21.7), while Murphy, Williamson and Murray are the only players clocking 30 a night. New Orleans is deliberately keeping Williamson and Queen apart, worried that pairing two subpar defenders in the same frontcourt won’t hold up.

Lakers Trade Target: Herb Jones

If New Orleans makes Jones available, the Lakers would likely pounce while he’s still in the final year of a budget-friendly four-year, $53M deal. Acquiring him gets much harder after this season, when his three-year, $68M extension kicks in.

Even with two elite defenders in their starting unit — Walker Kessler and Matisse Thybulle — the Lakers still lag in most defensive metrics. Adding Jones would be a massive wing upgrade over Jake LaRavia, giving Los Angeles a disruptive perimeter duo alongside another All-Defensive stopper in Thybulle.

The Lakers could hypothetically package Jarred Vanderbilt and Kevon Loney (post Dec. 15) to make the money work, or even build a package around LaRavia and Jaden Hardy. Neither package is likely enough on its own, however, with New Orleans reportedly seeking multiple first-round assets for Jones. Sweetening the pot with highly touted rookie Cameron Carr would be a steep price, but it may be the cost of turning Los Angeles into a truly elite defense. That said, the Pelicans could be desperate to sell as they prepare to user in the Queen-Fears era.