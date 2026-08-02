Lakers Proposed to Trade Jaden Hardy for High Upside Stretch Big

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly monitoring the market for a big man, even after acquiring Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney this offseason.

One intriguing Lakers idea doing the rounds would see the team send out Jaden Hardy to the Brooklyn Nets for Noah Clowney, a 22-year-old stretch big with high upside.

Lakers Trade Idea for Noah Clowney

Lakers would receive: Noah Clowney

Nets would receive: Jaden Hardy, 2032 second-round pick (via WAS)

Clowney, a prototypical modern stretch-4, has the versatility to also play the five position, much like Sandro Mamukelashvili, another LA acquisition this summer. He averaged 2.0 made threes last season while averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.0 minutes across 60 starts. In Mamukelashvili and Clowney, the Lakers would have excellent depth at the four spot behind Kessler and Looney.

But unlike Kessler and Looney, Clowney is a floor-spacing big who can give JJ Redick different options to navigate certain teams and matchups.

Why the Lakers Do It

With 16 players on the roster, the Lakers need to trim down before the 2026–27 season starts. Jaden Hardy, acquired in the Deandre Ayton trade, has emerged as a prime trade candidate due to a crowded backcourt that includes Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, rookie Cameron Carr, and Bronny James. Because the Lakers are heavily invested in Bronny’s future and won’t move him unless it brings back significant value, Hardy becomes the odd man out.

“The Lakers are more than happy to keep Bronny James,” Cal Post’s Khobi Price reported last week, shutting down chatter of a Lakers trade involving Bronny.

Why the Nets Do It

Clowney is due to become a restricted free agent next season, putting the onus on the Nets to make a decision on the Alabama product. This offseason, Brooklyn added Moritz Wagner and Julius Randle to its crowded frontcourt, which includes Day’Ron Sharpe and Josh Minott — two players the franchise is heavily invested in.

Unless they plan to pay Clowney next season, it may be time for the Nets to offload him. Hardly, who has a $6M team option next year, would be a risk-free acquisition, playing behind second-year guard Egor Demin and rookies Mikel Brown Jr. and Nolan Traore.