Lakers Proposed to Land $27M Center via Trade to Finalize Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers trimmed their roster to the permissible 15 players by waiving Dalton Knecht before Monday’s deadline. However, a void remains in their center rotation, which features only Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney.

The following proposed Lakers trade would give JJ Redick a reliable third big man in Jalen Smith, who can also step into the starting lineup if injuries strike.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Jalen Smith

Lakers would receive: Jalen Smith

Bulls would receive: Jaden Hardy, 2031 second-round pick (via WAS)

As part of the deal, the Lakers would part with one of the second-round picks they received from the Washington Wizards in the Deandre Ayon trade.

Why the Lakers Do It

With the Lakers keeping Bronny James, Jaden Hardy risks getting lost in a crowded backcourt that features Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and rookie Cameron Carr. Head coach JJ Redick has already indicated that Bronny, Hardy and two-way guard Chris Manon will be competing for minutes to back up starting ball-handlers Doncic and Reaves. As such, it makes perfect sense for the Lakers to swap out Hardy for a player like Jalen Smith who fills an immediate roster void.

As one of the NBA’s premier stretch fives, Smith would add a dynamic new dimension to Redick’s offense. Last season, the 26-year-old knocked down a career-high 1.5 three-pointers per game at a solid 37% clip. He also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per 36 minutes, catching the eye of scouts with his high motor and relentless activity on the glass. Despite being undersized at 6-foot-8, Smith boasts mobility in pick-and-roll coverages and the rare ability to defend fellow stretch bigs on the perimeter. Redick could deploy him alongside Kessler in versatile frontcourt pairings or pair him with Sandro Mamukelashvili to maximize floor spacing.

Furthermore, Smith is on an expiring $9.4M deal, making him a risk-free acquisition.

Lakers Center Concerns

The Lakers have clear cause for concern in their frontcourt. Last season, injuries limited Walker Kessler (5 games) and Kevon Looney (21 games) to a combined 26 appearances for their respective teams. Those durability issues are already resurfacing early this season: Kessler was restricted to just two preseason games due to a finger injury, while Looney looked noticeably sluggish and off the pace.

Lakers legend Robert Horry does not see Looney surviving the 82-game gauntlet.

“Watching [Kevon] Looney play, he’s looking old,” Horry said of the 30-year-old Looney on his podcast, via Ryan Ward of Lakers on SI.

“I don’t know if he can make it 82 (games). I hope he can because he can do a lot of things that don’t show up in the stats.”

The seven-time NBA champion urged the Lakers front office to acquire another center that can play behind Walker Kessler.

“They’re going to need another big,” added Horry.

The Lakers kick off their new season at home against the Warriors on Wednesday.