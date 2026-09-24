Lakers Proposed to Reunite With Julius Randle in 4-for-1 Trade

There has been increasing chatter lately about the Los Angeles Lakers potentially reuniting with Julius Randle, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The three-time All-Star is definitely an odd fit on the rebuilding Nets, who are projected to be a lottery team for a fourth consecutive year after winning 20 games last season.

At this stage of his career, Randle belongs on a contender that needs a reliable second or third scoring option — making the Lakers an intriguing destination. The following proposed Lakers trade idea will make that happen, with the Nets acquiring four contracts to make the money work.

Lakers Trade Pitch Adds Randle

Lakers would receive: Julius Randle

Nets would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht

The hypothetical trade would also allow the Lakers to trim their roster size from 16 to 13, giving them the flexibility to add another player and keep a spot open.

Why the Lakers Do It

While Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves form a dynamic backcourt, the Lakers still lack a proven frontcourt playmaker to maximize their offensive flow. Walker Kessler brings value on defense, but his offensive game remains raw. Randle, by contrast, creates his own shot and acts as a secondary facilitator — evidenced by his 4.9 assists per game during his stint in Minnesota.

A return to Los Angeles would make for a compelling story for Randle, who was drafted No. 7 overall by the franchise before being traded. Since departing, he has transformed into a established top-30 talent, known for his physical downhill driving and elite short-roll passing — qualities that complement Doncic and Reaves seamlessly.

Given that Randle is entering the final year of his deal ($35M player option for 2027–28), trading for him carries minimal long-term risk. The Lakers could simply reassess his fit in a year’s time or let him walk as a free agent.

Why the Nets Do It

Three of the four incoming players from the Lakers are on expiring contracts, making this trade a very risk-free proposition for the Nets.

The Nets can exercise team options on Jaden Hardy ($6M), Dalton Knecht ($6.4M), while Jake LaRavia will come off the books as an unrestricted free agent. That only leaves Jarred Vanderbilt, who has a $13.2M player option for the 2027-28 season.

The potential Lakers trade idea also allows the Nets to avoid a potentially awkward contract negotiation with Randle in the summer of 2027. The three-time All-Star likely expects a lucrative long-term deal, something that doesn’t align with Brooklyn’s long-term version. The Nets are seemingly focused on building around their super young core of Mikel Brown Jr., Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Drake Powell. That’s precisely why veteran wing Michael Porter Jr. is also expected to be dealt soon.