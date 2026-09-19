Lakers Proposed to Land Keldon Johnson Mega 3-Team Trade

Veteran wing Keldon Johnson did not perform to expectations during the San Antonio Spurs‘ run to the NBA Finals, triggering talk of a possible trade. Could the Los Angeles Lakers swoop in and steal the reigning Sixth Man of the Year?

The uber-talented Spurs may have enough depth to lose Johnson, but the Lakers, still seeking another reliable wing, may be able to utilize him in the role of starting small forward. This potential Lakers trade could work wonders for both the Lakers and Spurs, with the Dallas Mavericks also securing their point guard of the future.

Lakers Trade Idea

Lakers would receive: Keldon Johnson, John Poulakidas

Mavericks would receive: De’Aaron Fox, David Jones-Garcia, AK Okereke, 2028 1st-round pick via SAS (top-8 protected), 2031 2nd-round pick (via WAS)

Spurs would receive: PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin, Jarred Vanderbilt

Why the Lakers Do It

Johnson, an excellent wing defender, projects to fit in nicely next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the starting small forward. Although Quentin Grimes brings a better offensive skillset, Johnson’s ability to guard multiple positions and cover for the defensive lapses of Doncic and Reaves makes him more desirable to JJ Redick’s squad.

The 26-year-old Johnson is also one of the most durable players in the league, having played 82, 77 and 69 games his last three seasons with the Spurs. His availability should also attract the injury-prone Lakers. Last year, he won the Sixth Man of the Year award for excelling in 23.3 minutes off the bench, averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while bringing unlimited hustle every single night. There’s a reason he’s been regarded as the heart and soul of the Spurs for the last few years, with Victor Wembanyama often calling him an indispensable piece of their puzzle.

Why the Spurs Do It

This potential Lakers trade idea allows the Spurs to, 1) dump one of the worst contracts in the league, 2) unleash Dylan Harper as the new starting point guard, 3) avoid a scenario where they have to pay Keldon Johnson in the summer of 2027.

De’Aaron Fox is owed over $221M over his next four years, including $61M in his age-33 season in 2029-29. That’s a steep price for a player who became nearly unplayable during the NBA Finals, especially when Harper is ready and primed to take his place.

Johnson, on an expiring $18M salary, will likely expect to get paid next summer. It makes sense for the Spurs to avoid such a scenario, and instead empowered Carter Bryant to take on a bigger role off the bench. They also stand to gain from the additions of quality vets P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin.

Why the Mavericks Do It

The 28-year-old Fox is still young enough to fit with the Mavericks’ young core of Cooper Flagg, Morez Johnson Jr., Max Christie, Dereck Lively II and Zaccharie Risacher. Playing in Dallas will allow the two-time All-Star to return to a starring role as the primary ball-handler after sharing those duties with Stephon Castle and Harper.

The hypothetical trade idea includes a protected top-eight pick from the Spurs in 2028, which will likely convey since Victor Wembanyama and Co. are a perennial playoff team going forward. The Mavs have everything to gain by securing such a draft asset.

Most importantly, the trade allows the Mavs to dump the long-term money of Washington and Gafford, which they have reportedly ben eager to do.