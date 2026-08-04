Lakers Proposed to Trade for Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington in Mega Deal

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to seek upgrades at the wing position, they’ve been linked to four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and veteran forward P.J. Washington in the latest trade rumors.

Amid the rumors, one intriguing Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would add both Thompson and Washington, but not without the Purple & Gold franchise sacrificing rookie Cameron Carr, who showed flashes of an NBA player in the Summer League.

Under the proposed framework, the Dallas Mavericks would take on the final two years of Jarred Vanderbilt’s contract while bringing back Jaden Hardy. To complete the package for Carr and a valuable future first-round pick swap, they would also absorb the expiring deals of Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht.

Lakers Trade Idea Adds 2 Key Pieces

Lakers would receive: Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington

Mavericks would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, Cameron Carr and a 2032 first-round pick swap

Why the Lakers Do It

It’s no secret that the Lakers have been trying to offload Vanderbilt’s contract since the start of the offseason in a sign-and-trade deal for Jonathan Kuminga. With talks no longer progressing with the Atlanta Hawks, the Lakers have reportedly turned their attention to Washington, who played a key role in helping the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks reach the 2024 NBA Finals.

Per multiple insiders, the Lakers were previously wary about trading for Washington, who has four years and $88M left on his contract. However, that stance has seemingly changed in recent days. According to insider Marc Jacobs, the Lakers and Mavericks have “had advanced discussions involving P.J. Washington,” but no deal is imminent just yet. The report added that the Lakers remain determined to add “key pieces” to round out their new-look roster that onboarded nine new players this summer.

As for Thompson, the Los Angeles native has been rumored to join the Lakers for several years, dating back to his free-agency decision in 2024 when he chose the Mavericks to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. According to The Athletic’s Christian Clark, Thompson “would welcome a return to Los Angeles,” where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home.

Why the Mavericks Do It

As the Mavericks usher in the Cooper Flagg era, it makes little sense for them to hold on to veterans like P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford and possibly even Kyrie Irving, especially after signing Naji Marshall to an extension.

Furthermore, the Mavs would be wise to get off Washington’s contract (four-year, $88M) while also reducing their logjam on the wings, which already includes Flagg, Marshall, new acquisition Zaccharie Risacher, Max Christie, Caleb Martin and promising second-year man John Poulakidas.

The incoming haul from the Lakers won’t add to their long-term payroll, with Vanderbilt (player option), Hardy (team option), Knecht (team option) and LaRavia possibly coming off the books next year. The Mavericks would essentially be gaining a rookie in Cameron Carr and a future first-round swap to dump two veteran salaries.