Lakers Proposed to Land Jonathan Kuminga, Klay Thompson in 7-Player Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have 16 players under contract, but their opening day lineup could look vastly different. Per multiple insiders, the Lakers continue to seek upgrades at the wing position, with the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson at the top of their wishlist.

While talks with the Atlanta Hawks over a potential sign-and-trade for Kuminga have stalled, the Dallas Mavericks remain open to moving Thompson for the right price.

An intriguing Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would allow the franchise to add both Kuminga and Thompson, reuniting the former Warriors teammates in Purple & Gold.

Lakers Trade Idea Adds JK, Klay

Lakers would receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Klay Thompson

Mavericks would receive: Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia, Bronny James, 2033 second-round pick (via SAC), 2031 and 2032 second-round pick (via WAS) and 2033 second-round pick (via LAL)

Hawks would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, 2032 first-round pick swap (via LAL)

As part of the deal, the Lakers would sign Jonathan Kuminga to a three-year contract with a starting salary of $19M in the 2026-27 season. They’d also absorb Klay Thompson’s expiring $17.4M salary, adding two key pieces to their final roster.

Why the Lakers Do It

The Lakers onboarded nine new players this summer, including rookie Cameron Carr, but they know their revamped roster needs work — especially on defense. That would explain why the Rob Pelinka-led front office remains engaged on potential deals for P.J. Washington and Kuminga, and have inquired with the Mavericks about Thompson.

Kuminga and Thompson are not All-Defensive level defenders, but they’d be huge upgrades over LaRavia, Knecht and the offensively-challenged Vanderbilt. Also, the Lakers won’t be taking a huge gamble here. While Thompson is on an expiring contract, they can add some provisions to non-guarantee the second and third years of Kuminga’s contract by luring him with a $19M salary — a price that none of his suitors have been willing to offer thus far. As per the CBA rules, they have to offer Kuminga a minimum of a three-year contract in a sign-and-trade transaction.

Thompson is keen to play for his hometown franchise, and Kuminga is determined to prove he belongs. If the experiment works, the rewards could be worth it.

Lakers Have Leverage in Kuminga Situation

Kuminga is reportedly in a tight spot, with none of his suitors willing to offer a contract north of $18M. One NBA executive recently told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that the Lakers just have to wait out the market and can sign Kuminga if they really want to.

“I think he would like to play for the Lakers and they’d like to have him, but I know they–and a lot of teams–have already told him, ‘Look, this is what we can do,’ so he has all the information,” the exec said of the Lakers-Kuminga situation.

“The money, the cap space, it has been spent. He’s not waiting for anything new out there, because there is nothing new that’s gonna happen. So, he is stuck. But he is entitled to take as much time as he wants.”

Per a source close to Deveney, the Lakers made a modest two-year $20M offer to Kuminga back in July, but the former Warriors wing wanted more. Subsequently, the Lakers ran out of cap space and can now only land Kuminga via sign-and-trade.