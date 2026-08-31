Lakers Proposed to Reunite With NBA Champion in 3-for-2 Trade

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers squad has been bonding this offseason, but the final roster for next month’s training camp could look a little different. Notably, the Lakers have 16 players signed to guaranteed contracts and need to make tough decisions to finalize their 15-man roster for the 2026-27 season.

One way to finalize the roster is a trade that swaps out three players for two. An interesting Lakers trade idea would reunite the Purple & Gold organization with Kyle Kuzma, who spent the first four seasons of his career in Los Angeles and won a championship playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in 2020.

Lakers Trade Idea Trims Roster

Lakers would receive: Kyle Kuzma, Jericho Sims

Bucks would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia

Why the Lakers Do It

The hypothetical trade would not only trim the roster size to 15, but fulfil certain positional needs. In Kuzma, the Lakers would get a starting-level forward who can also play a backup role for JJ Redick’s team. Coming off a down year, the veteran ought to be motivated to play on a winning team after spending years in purgatory on losing situations like the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks. When the Lakers won a championship in 2020, Kuzma averaged 25.0 minutes off the bench and showed the ability to play some solid defense. He can replicate a similar role for Luka Doncic.

Sims, a 27-year-old on expiring deal, has a lot to prove and could be a nice backup to Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney. The Lakers could use some insurance at the five spot, given that both Kessler and Looney are coming off injury-riddled seasons. It also helps that Sims is an athletic rim runner whose skillset meshes with Doncic.

The Lakers have little to lose by adding the expiring salaries of Kuzma ($20.4M) Sims ($2.8M) for three players who may not have cracked the rotation anyway.

Why the Bucks Do It

The rebuilding Bucks would add an interesting piece in Dalton Knecht, who many believe has the ability to turn into an NBA-level sharpshooter. The 25-year-old may just need an opportunity to prove himself after falling out of Redick’s rotation.

As for LaRavia and Vanderbilt, the veteran wings may not fit into the timeline of the Bucks’ young core but could provide some leadership from the back of the bench. The Bucks have the requisite cap flexibility to bring them in, albeit just for one year.

The Bucks can simply waive Knecht and LaRavia next summer if they don’t prove to be good fits. Vanderbilt will be under contract for one more year, but he’ll be easier to move next offseason as an expiring salary. In the meantime, the 6-foot-8 wing can provide some quality bench minutes to head coach Taylor Jenkins’ second unit.