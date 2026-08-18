Lakers Trade Idea Pairs Luka Doncic With Two Quality Wing Defenders

The Los Angeles Lakers onboarded nine new players this offseason, and yet continue to seek perimeter defense around Luka Doncic. They clearly need it.

With their draft chest nearly empty, the Lakers have limited options to upgrade on the wings. But their intercity rivals, the LA Clippers, could help them out. An interesting Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would enable JJ Redick’s team to add two quality wing defenders — Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn — in a deal that sends out three players, multiple second-round picks and the their only first-round pick swap.

Lakers Trade Shores Up Defense

Lakers would receive: Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn

Clippers would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht, 2032 first-round pick swap (via LAL), 2031 second-round pick (via WAS), 2032 second-round pick (via WAS), 2033 second-round pick (via LAL)

As part of the hypothetical trade, the Lakers would also send out the second-round picks they received from the Washington Wizards as part of the Deandre Ayton trade.

Why the Lakers Do It

An NBA scout recently told Sportrac’s Keith Smith that he expects the Lakers to rank in the bottom 10 defensively next season. This underwhelming forecast comes despite GM Rob Pelinka signing Walker Kessler for rim protection, along with All-Defensive guard Matisse Thybulle and Zaire Williams to bolster the perimeter.

A lot of those projections are in anticipation that Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will continue struggle defensively, and that new signings Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton won’t do much to hep on the defensive end of the floor. Dunn and Jones would instantly solve a lot of those issues. Jones would also bring something proven: elite postseason defense and instant chemistry with Doncic. During the Mavericks’ 2024 NBA Finals run, he started every game, averaging 9.1 PPG on 37% shooting from three while locking down Paul George, Jalen Williams and Anthony Edwards in consecutive playoff series. That proven track should be enough for the Lakers to pursue him.

As for Dunn, the veteran guard continues to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. In the 2024-25 season, he was key to the Clippers finishing with the third-best defense in the league. Many felt he was robbed of an All-Defensive honor.

Why the Clippers Do It

With the NBA reportedly set to clear the LA Clippers of any wrongdoing, the Kawhi Leonard trade to the Toronto Raptors is expected to go ahead as planned. As a result, the Clippers will begin their rebuilding process with an eye on the 2027 summer.

As part of this hypothetical trade, the Clippers take on two expiring contracts in Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht, and one more year of Jarred Vanderbilt. That’s not a heavy price to pay for a 2032 first-round pick swap from the Lakers, which projects to be invaluable as it’s likely to happen at the end of the Luka Doncic era.

Furthermore, the Clippers have nothing to lose by taking a flyer on Knecht, who some believe still has a bright career ahead of him. It also helps that Ty Lue is an elite developmental coach and could the best out of the third-year sharpshooter.