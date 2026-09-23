Lakers Predicted to Land 2 Ex-Luka Doncic Teammates in 6-Player Trade

When it comes to success in the NBA, there is no shortcut for built-in chemistry. Los Angeles Lakers franchise star Luka Doncic has found success with several quality role players over the years, two of whom could be available in the trade market entering the 2026-27 season.

This particular Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would allow the Slovenian to reunite with PJ Washington and Derrick Jones, the two 3-and-D wings he started alongside on the Dallas Mavericks team that made the 2024 NBA Finals.

Lakers Trade Idea Pleases Luka Doncic

Lakers would receive: PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr.

Clippers would receive: Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht, 2029 2nd-round pick (via HOU)

Mavericks would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia

For helping the Lakers land Jones, the Clippers will take on two expiring deals in exchange for a second-round pick. The Mavericks will find a way to dump Washington’s long-term salary for an expiring salary and a manageable budget-friendly cotract.

On paper, the deal helps all three Western Conference franchises.

Why the Lakers Do It

Either Washington or Jones could slide right into the spot of starting small forward alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Walker Kessler, giving JJ Redick a deep bench featuring Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Co.

It seems like almost a necessary move at this point for the Lakers. As currently constructed, they’d have to ask either Grimes or Mamukelashvili to guard the opponent’s best perimeter scorer — a recipe for a bottom-tier defense. They similarly can’t star Matisse Thybulle or Zaire Williams at the three due to their offensive limitations. Washington, who averaged 14+ points as a starter on Doncic-led teams, has the proven track record to deliver on both ends of the floor, making him a great fit.

And Jones has a similar track record. During the Mavericks’ run to the 2024 NBA Finals, he was arguably their best wing defender, taking on assignments like Paul George, Jalen Williams and Anthony Edwards. In 22 postseason games, he averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting a serviceable 37% from deep.

Why the Mavericks Do It

For the straightforward task of salary-dumping PJ Washington, whose four-year, $88M extension kicks in this season, paying him $24M in the 2029-30 season. The Mavs likely regret giving Washington the extension given his recent injury history. He has struggled to play over 57 games the last few years due to various injuries.

The Mavs would gladly swap Washington’s long-term money for Jake LaRavia’s expiring salary and Jarred Vanderbilt. The latter has a $13M player option for 2027-28.

Why the Clippers Do It

The Clippers are unlikely to pay Derrick Jones Jr. as a free agent next summer, as they prepare to rebuild around new franchise star Keaton Wagler, Brandon Ingram, Darius Garland, Gradey Dick and Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

This Lakers trade idea enables them to swap Jones for two expiring salaries (Hardy, Knecht) and a future second-round pick. That’s not too shabby for a franchise in disarray. Besides, the 25-year-old Knecht may still fit in with their young core.