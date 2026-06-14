Lakers Path Clears to Trade for Proven Luka Doncic Center After Major Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are active in their pursuit of a frontcourt addition this offseason. The front office will explore both free agency and trade options to find the perfect big.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, a potential opportunity may come up with the Dallas Mavericks.

“Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, as we speak, are the veterans that the Mavericks are seen as most open to trading,” Stein wrote.

Gafford stands out as an interior target, and the Lakers want to see something different from the DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes combo they had anchoring the frontcourt this season. A high-energy big like Gafford could be one to look out for as the Mavs may move him.

How the Lakers Can Jump in for Gafford

Gafford, 27, is still committed to the Mavericks through at least 2028-29. He is on a three-year, $54 million extension and will receive $17.3 million next year. He is not the most expensive option to add to the cap, which makes his trade feasible.

As a productive backup to starter big, Gafford’s salary is cap-friendly and fits within many trade frameworks, especially if the Lakers use outgoing contracts from players like Jarred Vanderbilt or other pieces to balance the books.

The Lakers could also add Dalton Knecht and their 2026 first-round pick to Dallas for Gafford. It does seem much for a player like Gafford, however, intentions like that signal that he will be coming to L.A. to take up the starting role in the frontcourt.

The Lakers hold future first-round picks, which can be used as leverage if they don’t want to give up some pieces or use them for other packages. Gafford looks like a low-risk, high-reward target.

The Mavericks may deem the Lakers’ offer as good because they are aiming to build and need young, affordable talent.

Lakers Getting Frontcourt Help for Luka Doncic

The Lakers’ frontcourt has shown defensive lapses all through this season. Lapses that Gafford can help correct if he becomes a part of the roster.

Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in 55 appearances, shooting an efficient 65.5% from the field while playing just over 21 minutes per night. For the numbers, he is not Ayton; however, the Lakers’ current starting center has fallen short this season in elite rim coverage and rim physicality.

Gafford is a defensive-minded big, he blocks, holds the rim, and improves his team’s overall interior defense.

He is not a stretch big, but the fact that he excels as a lob threat and roll man could be complementary to Luka Doncic. Gafford and the Slovenian star share history from their time at Dallas, and the Lakers could make use of that.

Gafford may not necessarily be seen as an upgrade, but a piece that the Lakers’ second unit could use for sustained stretches.

Whether or not the Mavericks decide to deal with the Lakers remains to be seen. Moving Gafford could help them shed salary, which they need, and there aren’t many teams lining up to get him.