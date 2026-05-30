Lakers Bold Trade Proposal Pairs Luka Doncic With $125 Million Nuggets Star

The Los Angeles Lakers will explore roster upgrades this offseason. Reports have linked them to two Denver Nuggets stars, but they can only land one.

According to Maxwell Ogden of Lake Show Life, the Nuggets’ situation with emerging star Peyton Watson could open the door for the Lakers to pursue Christian Braun.

“Thankfully, the Nuggets are reportedly willing to go to extreme measures in order to keep Watson in Denver, including trading a player the Lakers would be wise to target: Christian Braun,” Ogden wrote.

The Lakers were reportedly interested in signing Watson in free agency, however, the Nuggets wanted to keep him. That turned attention towards Braun, the 25-year-old guard who fits the need for two-way contributors.

Lakers Opportunity for Braun Trade

Watson’s breakout year has complicated things for Denver. Not that it is a bad thing, but its long-term salary planning will now need to be replanned. The Nuggets are already in and around luxury tax implications and roster construction around Nikola Jokic, they must decide how to handle multiple young wings.

One of such scenarios involves moving Braun and the Lakers have what it takes to trade.

“Trading for Braun will prove easier to dream of than realize, but the Lakers have the luxury of significant cap space,” Ogden added. “As such, they can take his contract on and provide more financial relief than a vast majority of teams if the outgoing package appeals to Denver.”

Braun’s five-year $125 million contract extension signed last year will begin in the 2026-27 season. The Lakers’ position allows them to absorb that salary commitment without giving up too much.

Rob Pelinka and the front office have the privilege of getting Braun. Denver wants to retain Watson without gutting their depth entirely and the Lakers’ offer seems more favorable to achieve that.

The Lakers may potentially have to add draft assets for a move for Braun. If they deem it fit, a deal with the Nuggets may prove to be a win-win for both sides.

However, the Lakers are also targeting other positions where draft assets could be leveraged, this may mean they offer players on lesser contracts like Jarred Vanderbilt or second-year guard Dalton Knecht.

Braun’s Fit as Ideal Backcourt Pairing With Luka Doncic

The Lakers’ move for Braun is not just because he fits in their cap space. He is only 25 which means he is a long-term piece for them. He has championship experience albeit as a bench player in his rookie year.

The only potential reason Denver wants to deal Braun is because of Watson’s upside and as he is realistically a cheaper option to keep in their bloating cap.

For the Lakers, Braun can fit in the backcourt alongside Luka Doncic and offer defensive cover, something that position lacks. For a guard, Braun is a decent rebounder, he averaged 4.8 this season and 5.2 rebounds per game last year.

Braun’s 2025-26 season was limited due to injuries and he only played 44 games in the regular season as opposed to the 79 he played last season. His elite production is still there and the Lakers can benefit from that kind of profile without sacrificing too much.