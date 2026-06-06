Lakers Land Clear Trade Path to Proven Luka Doncic Big Man Fit After Report

The time has come for the Los Angeles Lakers to provide superstar point guard Luka Doncic with a strong option at the center position.

While the Lakers were busy rattling off 53 regular season wins, the most since their title-winning 2019-20 campaign, it was easy to gloss over the glaring frontcourt deficiencies. But as the Lakers’ playoff tests became progressively more challenging, it was evident lackluster big man play was a problem.

The good news is the L.A. front office has several options to consider this offseason in addressing the center position.

According to a new report, one of Doncic’s strongest teammates with the Dallas Mavericks is expected to hit the trade block this summer.

Lakers See Path to Major Center Addition

Los Angeles cannot spend the next three months without adding to its frontcourt depth. For lack of better words, the Lakers’ championship aspirations hinge on how they address the center position before October rolls around.

According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, the Mavericks are expected to shop center Daniel Gafford — who is often connected to the Lakers because of his time with Doncic in Dallas — giving L.A. a reasonable path to acquiring the big man.

“Daniel Gafford is another name to monitor on the trade market as the Mavericks prioritize the long-term future,” Weinbach wrote in an X post. “Gafford, who signed a three-year, $54.3M extension with Dallas last summer, would be an attractive piece for any team in need of an affordable starting-level center.

Though he’s not viewed as an absolute game-changer, the 27-year-old Dallas star is the prototypical center to pair with a player like Doncic, who thrives in generating shot attempts at the basket for rim-running big men.

The Mavericks acquired Gafford from the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2024 trade deadline. Gafford immediately established a harmonious fit with Doncic, as the Mavericks went on to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

After the trade, Gafford averaged 11.2 points per game on a video game-like 78% shooting from the field with the Mavericks.

L.A. Should Put Gafford Near Top of Wishlist to Please Luka Doncic

Last offseason, it was reported Doncic asked the Lakers to grab a proven lob threat center. Ultimately, with the big man market nowhere near flattering, the Lakers settled on DeAndre Ayton, the former No. 1 overall pick whom fans had high hopes for in tandem with Doncic.

Ayton, 27, had his moments last season but wasn’t able to escape the “inconsistent” label that’s been stapled to his name ever since he moved on from the Phoenix Suns.

While he may not be starting caliber every night, Ayton could still provide the Lakers with dependable production as a backup. Adding Gafford to the mix as the starting center would almost certainly deliver the Lakers the strong frontcourt play they have desperately needed in the two seasons JJ Redick took over as head coach.

Gafford is still under contract with the Mavericks through the 2028-29 season, which means the Lakers would need to package some assets if they hope to land the Dallas star.

Fortunately, Gafford appears to be a relatively low-cost option that teams like the Lakers with limited assets can acquire.