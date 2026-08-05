Lakers Trade Idea Grants Luka Doncic’s Wish, Adds All-Defensive Star

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly continue to see a backup big man and another defensive-minded wing to round out the roster around Luka Doncic.

One intriguing Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would see the Purple & Gold franchise add All-Defensive wing Herbert Jones and hybrid big man Karlo Matkovic from the New Orleans Pelicans. The mock trade would see the Lakers part with their valuable 2032 first-round pick swap and the two second-round picks they received from the Washington Wizards as part of the Jaden Hardy deal. The trade would also include Jarred Vanderbilt, Hardy and third-year wing Dalton Knecht in the outgoing haul.

Lakers Trade Idea Bolsters Defense

Lakers would receive: Herb Jones, Karlo Matkovic

Pelicans would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, 2032 first-round pick swap, 2031 second-round pick and 2032 second-round pick (via WAS)

According to multiple insiders, the Pelicans have been seeking at least two first-round picks in exchange for Jones, one of the league’s best wing defenders. Teams have been unwilling to match the Pels’ asking price due to Jones’ contract. Entering the 2026-27 season, Jones is on a budget-friendly $14.8M salary, making him an attractive piece for the Lakers. However, his three-year, $67M extension kicks in during the 2027-28 season, following which he will make north of $20M through the 2029-30 season.

As good a defender as Jones is, his contract has reportedly held up potential trade talks. Furthermore, the 3-and-D wing has regressed as a long-range shooter in recent years. After shooting a career-high 41% from deep in the 2023-24 season, he shot around 30% the last two years while attempting 4.1 threes per game for the Pelicans.

Jones’ middling trade value offers the Lakers a chance to swoop in and steal him.

Luka Doncic ‘Would Love’ Matkovic

The hypothetical Lakers trade would also fulfill Luka Doncic’s reported wish to acquire Karlo Matkovic, a 25-year-old stretch big who has played a fringe role for the Pelicans in recent years. While he was drafted in 2022, Matkovic finally joined the Pels’ rotation in the 2024-25 season, averaging 7.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while making 1.6 threes. In his second season, he made 1.5 threes at an impressive clip of 42%.

One Western Conference coach recently told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that Doncic “would love” for the Lakers to add Matkovic.

“Luka would absolutely love him,” the coach said of Matkovic. “Really great athleticism, I mean, if you put a pass near the rim, he is going to get up and get it and score. Very good help defense, he can make up ground and block shots if there’s a blow-by. The 3-pointer is still a work in progress, but he can do it.

“A lot of us saw him in Europe and playing for Croatia and he looked like a young guy who we thought would be more of a contributor by now. Sometimes it takes a little while, but he should be right there if he gets a chance.”

The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported earlier that the Pelicans don’t intend to trade Matkovic after they picked up his team option at the start of the offseason.