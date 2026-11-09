Lakers Linked to Naz Reid Trade Amid Shocking New Report

Could the Los Angeles Lakers pursue a trade for Charlotte Hornets sharpshooting big man Naz Reid?

According to The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Reid appears unhappy in Charlotte following his trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer.

“The other interesting thing that’s happening in the NBA is just that LaMelo [Ball] has been pretty good the last couple games without [Anthony Edwards],” Simmons said on his podcast, via Hornets Reddit.

“And Charlotte’s in shambles, and the Charlotte fans are going nuts about that trade now. Because Naz Reid, whether you agree with the trade or not, Naz Reid does not seem like he wants to be in Charlotte.”

Following Simmons’ comments, fans have proposed a Lakers trade scenario to bring Reid to Los Angeles:

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Naz Reid

Lakers would receive: Naz Reid

Hornets would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Cameron Carr

Why the Lakers Do It

The Lakers have found a winning formula by surrounding their Big 3 of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler with two two-way wings such as Zaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Jake LaRavia in the starting unit. However, they’d likely be a more potent offensive team with a floor-spacing big like Reid next to Kessler.

Reid is also a proven playoff performer, having played a key role in the Timberwolves reaching the West Finals in two of the last three seasons. At 27, he fits seamlessly into the Lakers’ youth-oriented timeline — where the 30-year-old Kevon Looney is notably the oldest player on the roster. Signed through the 2029–30 season, Reid also stands out as a highly flexible asset who could be flipped down the road if needed.

The stretch big may be unhappy in Charlotte, but he’s averaging a career-high 16.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 made threes through 10 games thus far. Those numbers could potentially spike playing alongside a generational passer like Luka Doncic.

Why the Hornets Do It

Two words: Cameron Carr.

The Lakers rookie was projected as a lottery pick by several scouts following a standout season at Baylor, where he averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks. Many felt Los Angeles got a steal by snagging Carr at No. 24 overall — a claim the 21-year-old validated with a strong Summer League run, averaging 17.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over seven games. While he has yet to fully sink his teeth into the NBA level, Carr remains a high-value prospect with immense upside.

The incoming contracts of Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden Hardy won’t compromise Charlotte’s long-term plans. While Vanderbilt holds a player option for the 2027–28 season, the Hornets can exercise Hardy’s team option next summer and cut him if necessary. Plus, Vanderbilt’s defensive versatility makes him an intriguing fit in head coach Charles Lee’s system. Ultimately, taking on those contracts is a small price to pay to secure Carr, who projects to have a bright NBA career.