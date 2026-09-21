Lakers Get Major Trade News on Luka Doncic’s Favorite Ex-Teammate

Veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith, a longtime former teammate of Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic, could be on the move again.

Earlier in the offseason, the Houston Rockets traded DFS to the Charlotte Hornets in a salary-dump move by attaching three second-round picks.

Now, the Hornets are reportedly engaged in talks with the Atlanta Hawks.

“Atlanta and Charlotte, league sources say, have engaged in on-and-off trade discussions at various points this month on trade frameworks that would feature the Hornets’ Dorian Finney-Smith and the Hawks’ Buddy Hield,” insider Marc Stein wrote in his latest Substack

“One version of a proposed trade, league sources say, could have included former lottery pick Devin Carter, but the Hawks elected to waive Carter on Sept. 11, setting up the former Providence star to sign with Boston.”

Lakers Trade Target: DFS?

Some have implored the Lakers to reunite Doncic and DFS, citing their past chemistry and DFS’s ability to uplift a defense — like he did for the Lakers in 2024-25. However, his age (33), recent injury and contract (signed through 2028-29) make him a risky proposition. Last year, he played just 37 games for the Rockets after missing the first three months recovering from ankle surgery. In his return, he averaged a meagre 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.8 minutes, nearly falling out off Ime Udoka’s rotation.

There’s a chance DFS could revert back to being a quality role player now that he’s year removed from surgery. LakeShowLife’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk believes the Lakers must explore the idea of landing Finney-Smith to bolster their perimeter defense.

“DFS was certainly a valuable contributor in Los Angeles during his brief run as a Laker,” wrote Rovenchuk.

“The veteran forward is also tight with Luka Doncic. That never hurts.”

Luka Doncic – DFS Bond

Doncic has shared the court in 342 games with Dorian Finney-Smith, including a brief stint on the Lakers in 2024-25.

Through all those battles, he learned to appreciate DFS’s toughness and take-no-possession-off mentality. When they were reunited on the Lakers in 2025, before DFS signed with the Rockets as a free agent, Doncic spoke glowingly about his teammate.

“He’s a great player,” Doncic said of Finney-Smith after a Lakers win in April 2025.

“Those players you need on the team. Never complain. Play 48 minutes, play zero. He’s never going to say a thing.

“He’s a fighter, man. Always loved him. Always love how he plays. Just happy to be reunited with him,” Doncic added.

The Lakers have 16 players under contract entering training camp. At some point before the regular season, they could make a trade or waive a salary. The Lakers tip off their new season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.