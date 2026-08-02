Lakers Realistic Trade Package For Jalen Smith Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have likely made all their big moves for this offseason, but it turns out that there could be another name to add. Jalen Smith has been listed as a cheap option of a young talent who can still improve in the right situation. Athletic NBA players like Smith are valued for an offense run around beloved superstar Luka Doncic. However, Smith could be out of the Lakers’ price range after trading all tradeable picks.

NBA insider Jake Weinbach revealed what the Lakers can offer for Smith:

“If the Lakers discuss the possibility of acquiring Jalen Smith, a trade package would likely include Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, and second-round draft compensation. Smith is reportedly a trade target for the Lakers, but it’s unclear if the Bulls are willing to move the 26-year-old big man.”

Weinbach also mentioned that he’s unsure of if the Chicago Bulls are willing to trade Smith, especially for a relatively light package. Chicago would have to believe in Dalton Knecht developing in their organization and that Jake LaRavia is a respected rotation piece. Even if they value those two, the second-round draft picks offer little temptation. The Lakers will be extremely fortunate if the Bulls pulled the trigger on such an offer.

Why The Lakers Want Jalen Smith

One noteworthy aspect of this story focuses on the Lakers flaws after a polarizing offseason. Trading for Walker Kessler improved the center position as the biggest weakness that the Lakers hoped to improve. Doncic requesting a center upgrade saw the Lakers going all in on Kessler.

However, their other big additions were players more known for being scoring guards. Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes provide little help at the forward position to see fans hoping the Lakers add another player before the season starts.

The current roster will call for Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Matisse Thybulle to play minutes at power forward position. None of those players seem ideal for a team hoping to make the playoffs. Smith or another athletic power forward with upside would answer the team’s issues. Jonathan Kuminga was on the Lakers radar before they gave up.

Mid-Season Makes More Sense For Jalen Smith Trade

Don’t expect the Lakers to make another trade this offseason unless it’s drastically in their favor. Chicago is unlikely to trade Smith to a new team, despite having a new look front court after drafting Caleb Wilson as the number four overall pick.

The new front court starters will see Wilson and Nic Claxton at the power forward and center slots. Smith and Patrick Williams will be the reserves for those two hoping to impress in their more limited playing time. Wilson could have his minutes managed early to give Smith more time on court.

However, Smith is clearly less of a pivotal part of Chicago’s future after the recent moves. A trade could come easier at the mid-season deadline once the Bulls struggle to get playing time for him. The Lakers must hope one of their expendable assets has a good season to have a shot at Smith or another forward via a trade.