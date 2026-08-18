Lakers Trade Package Revealed To Land Klay Thompson Over Miami Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in adding the services of four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, as his brief tenure with the Dallas Mavericks appears to have run its course. And while there have been differing reports about trade rumors surrounding the Lakers and Thompson, if Los Angeles can land the shooter for a low price, it’s hard not to see them make that deal.

Recently, multiple NBA insiders reported the Lakers could face pressure from the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors for Thompson, especially if he is bought out. However, if the Lakers can offer a trade package of interest back to the Mavericks, they could move to the front of the line to add Thompson to round out a busy offseason.

It remains to be seen what Dallas is looking for in a Thompson trade package, but based on a new proposal, the Lakers could send out minor assets for the upgrade on the wings they’ve been searching for all summer.

Lakers Klay Thompson Trade Package In New Proposed Idea

Writing for Basketnews.com, Pijus Sapetka outlined a relatively cheap Lakers trade package that would see Thompson land in Los Angeles.

Here’s the trade idea the basketball writer proposed:

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson

Mavericks receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2031 Wizards second-round pick

If Vanderbilt and the Lakers’ available second-round pick are all they need to swipe Thompson from Dallas, this would be a dream scenario for the team.

“Vanderbilt’s $12.4 million salary is large enough to help the Lakers match Thompson’s $17.46 million salary under normal salary-matching rules, depending on the Lakers’ exact apron situation and final structure. The second-round pick would give Dallas some draft value instead of simply losing Thompson for nothing via a buyout,” Sapetka wrote on the trade idea. “Also, the Mavericks could make another move by rerouting Vanderbilt to another team, as they already have multiple options at forward.”

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Along with Vanderbilt being heavily present in trade rumors, the Lakers have also reportedly been ready to include Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, and Jake LaRavia in a move if it means landing a roster upgrade.

The reasons for the Lakers wanting to trade for Thompson are clear, as his shooting would give Luka Doncic and the rest of the ball-handlers much-needed help on offense, while also coming in as a veteran with championship experience.

If they can land the shooting guard for this trade package, that would be ideal, but it doesn’t look like the Lakers’ path to Thompson will be that easy.

LA Faces Miami Heat Pressure For Top Trade Target

Along with the Lakers, the Heat are another team with major interest in adding Thompson’s services.

As Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com recently reported, the Heat are ready to give up Nikola Jovic in a deal for the four-time champion as well as a few other assets.

“Among the few suitors with interest in Thompson, the Miami Heat have long stood out as the team with the most motivation to add one of the league’s all-time best 3-point shooters,” Siegel wrote. “After securing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason, the Heat have been seeking ways to continue adding perimeter-scoring threats.”

Additionally, NBA insider Marc Stein made it clear on multiple fronts that, along with the Lakers, Miami is a team to watch in the Thompson trade sweepstakes. However, the Heat’s interest relies on Thompson being a free agent, which means Dallas would basically send the shooting guard to South Beach for nothing in return.

“To this point, the Mavs’ position has not changed. They would prefer to trade him (Klay Thompson),” Stein said. “All we know is, Miami is desperate for Klay Thompson, but they want to sign him as a free agent. They would not be the only team interested.”

The Miami Heat are DESPERATE for Klay Thompson, per @TheSteinLine “To this point the Mavs position has not changed. They would prefer to trade him (Klay Thompson). — All we know is, Miami is desperate for Klay Thompson but they want to sign him as a free agent. They would not… https://t.co/tBVI9LI9Uo pic.twitter.com/CrnYbqBD4e — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) August 17, 2026

So, despite Miami’s interest, the Mavericks appear keen on trading Thompson instead of buying him out. With that, if the Heat aren’t willing to give up enough in a trade package, the Lakers could swoop in and offer some minor assets to land their target.

A package of just Vanderbilt and a second-rounder might not be enough, but if Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka can work the same magic he did with Dallas to add Doncic, Los Angeles could be in prime position to add the four-time title-winner for next season.