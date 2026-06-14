Lakers Projected Trade Package 25-Year-Old Rising Superstar Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are scouting wing additions ahead of what sets up to be a busy 2026 offseason.

The Lakers’ wing needs have been reportedly tailored to versatile two-way forwards to complement their core. They have been linked to several targets.

According to Lakeshowlife’s Colin Keane, the Lakers should prepare to pivot to trades if their top pursuits fall short. One name he suggests they go for is Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray.

“The Lakers need to be prepared to hit the trade market this summer if their restricted free-agent targets on the wing (most notably, Peyton Watson) don’t work out,” Keane wrote. “Could Murray be the answer?”

Murray, 6-foot-8 and 25 years old, is a perfect high upside target as he will bring size, shooting, and defensive versatility to address key gaps around Luka Doncic and the rest of the Lakers’ roster.

How the Lakers Could Pursue Murray

Murray is still locked in long-term with the Kings due to his five-year, $140 million rookie-scale extension that runs through the 2030-31 season. This is the biggest challenge in trading for him.

“The other question about Murray is whether or not the Kings would actually be willing to trade him, considering they signed him to a five-year extension in October that begins this coming season,” Keane added. “They clearly like Murray and invested in him because of it. At any rate, Pelinka should check in.”

The Kings have viewed Murray as one of their off-limits stars. However, the Kings didn’t get much draft rewards after a tanking season. A No. 7 pick is a good selection; however, a second-to-bottom seed didn’t land them a much more preferable higher draft selection in the draft lottery.

The franchise may pivot into wanting to rebuild, which means they would need draft assets, and Murray is one star who could get them that.

The Lakers would likely need to package young talent, future first-round picks, and salary-matching pieces. Players like Dalton Knecht or Jarred Vanderbilt could be a factor, depending on Sacramento’s priorities.

The Lakers can create room for Murray in their cap depending on the outcome of some of their free agency stars. His salary is team-friendly during the first few years while offering a proven rotation player who has shown growth.

With the Kings’ commitment to keeping Murray, any deal to pry the forward away would demand overpaying in assets, potentially costing the Lakers draft capital that the franchise values for future flexibility. Still, it is one of those moves worth making for contention.

How Murray Could Impact Next to Luka Doncic

Ever since he entered the league, Murray has been going under the radar. It doesn’t help that he plays for the non-competitive Sacramento, but he has shown promise.

Murray had a tough 2025-26 season, playing only 23 games due to injury, but he has been consistent in availability in the previous seasons. Through his first four seasons, Murray has averaged around 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and shot 36.5% from three on solid volume.

“A No. 4 overall pick by the Kings out of Iowa in 2022, Murray finished No. 5 in Rookie of the Year voting and has already established himself as a winning player in league circles, which is an impressive feat when you’re playing for the Kings. A change of scenery could make Murray look even better.”

The Lakers could make do with a wing with defensive versatility who can shoot and space the floor. He can guard high-usage opponents and provides switchable perimeter defense. He will be a clear upgrade to the Lakers’ wings.

At 25, Murray will be acquired with a long-term contribution in mind which adds to his appeal. The Lakers will just have to figure out a way to convince the Kings to trade.





