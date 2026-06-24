Lakers’ Projected Trade Package for Trey Murphy III Revealed

The 2026 NBA draft has come and gone, and teams can now switch full attention to the offseason for trade and free agency options.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be one of those franchises actively involved and will be monitoring opportunities to bolster their roster around Luka Doncic and LeBron James if he remains.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jed Katz, there is a standout high-upside target the Lakers can explore from the New Orleans Pelicans.

“While names like Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum are the first to come to mind, one name is extremely underrated and would likely be valued by the majority of the NBA, that being Trey Murphy III,” Katz wrote.

Murphy has developed into an underrated two-way star, and in his prime, the Lakers can take him to add scoring punch and defensive versatility to their roster.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers receive Murphy and a 2030 second-round pick, while the Pelicans get Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, the No. 55 pick, and a 2031 first-round pick.

The Pelicans are reportedly open to moving Murphy with a focus on their own roster reshaping, and multiple teams have inquired about the 26-year-old sharpshooter.

How the Lakers Can Trade for Trey Murphy

The Lakers will have to leverage some of their available assets to make a move for Murphy. The Pelicans wing is on a four-year, $112 million deal that runs through 2028-29. With a cap hit of $27 million for next season, the franchise is willing to offload his deal for returns.

The Lakers are not stripping too many future assets in this deal, but just enough to get New Orleans interested. Hachimura and Knecht are decent trade pieces that could help the Pelicans in their new direction.

Hachimura will be an unrestricted free agent; as such, a sign-and-trade will be made to facilitate his trade. His deal will be modest enough for the Pelicans.

The Lakers can absorb Murphy in their current cap space, even with a potential extension like Austin Reaves’ looming. Although James’ free agency status will impact that flexibility.

Several franchises have indicated interest in Murphy, but the Lakers’ potential championship window with Doncic could make them an attractive destination for the wing.

How Murphy Can Impact in L.A With Luka Doncic

Murphy will most certainly slot into the Lakers roster as a starter and possibly a secondary third option. He has been a consistent scorer over the past two seasons and has also improved on his defensive game.

“The trade sends Murphy to Los Angeles as a viable third option behind James and Doncic,” Katz added. “He brings great defense with his frame and can plug into any role.”

If James moves elsewhere, Murphy could well be the Lakers’ number one option in the small forward position. He has the size at 6-foot-8, the scoring, averaging a career-high 21.5 points this past season, and also the shooting at a career-average of 38.2% from three.

Murphy’s spacing makes him a plug-and-play wing who can defend multiple positions and knock down shots from a distance. The Lakers will get an upgrade with his inclusion in their roster. He could be one step in the right direction in L.A.’s contention push.