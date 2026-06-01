Lakers Mega 4-Team Trade Pitch Lands $212 Million Knicks Star for Luka Doncic

As the NBA offseason buzz heats up, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of numerous trade speculations.

One big name that will be in trade talks is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. His potential availability has sparked numerous creative trade packages across the league.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Sacramento Kings reporter Eric Sperlazza, the Lakers may not aim for Antetokounmpo but gain a piece from a multi-team trade that may involve him.

In a complex four-team trade, the Lakers would land versatile wing OG Anunoby from the New York Knicks.

“The Lakers don’t need another big swing; simply adding a versatile two-way player like OG might be just what they need to challenge the top of the Western Conference,” Sperlazza wrote. “Anunoby can immediately slot in and provide some switchability on defense while making sure they don’t miss Rui Hachimura’s shooting on the other end.”

The Lakers can address some defensive issues with Anunoby while also bringing in a solid core to surround Luka Doncic.

Lakers in Proposed Trade to Land Anunoby

In the proposed trade highlighted by Sperlazza, the Milwaukee Bucks would receive Zach LaVine from the Kings, Maxi Kleber from the Lakers, Knicks 2026, 2028 and 2032 first-round picks, and Lakers 2026 first-round pick.

The Knicks will get Antetokounmpo while the Kings get Hachimura from the Lakers and Josh Hart from the Knicks.

The Lakers will then receive Anunoby from the Knicks and Doug McDermott from the Kings.

It is a very complex scenario that positions the Lakers as facilitators in an Antetokounmpo-to-Knicks blockbuster while addressing their own needs on the wing.

Anunoby, 28, is on a five-year, $212.5 million contract he signed in the summer of 2024. The Lakers can afford his salary, especially with projections of generating significant cap space this offseason. Several free agents, including LeBron James may move on.

“OG is also under contract for three more seasons and could prove to be a great long-term piece next to Doncic and [Austin] Reaves once LeBron has moved on,” Sperlazza added.

The Lakers may likely retain Reaves’s rights but the outgoing salary from Hachimura in the trade framework helps them balance the deal without forcing the franchise to plummet deep into luxury tax territory immediately.

Anunoby’s Ideal Fit In L.A.

Anunoby will be an elite addition for the Lakers defensively. He is 6-foot-7, can guard multiple positions, and also switch onto guards, wings and even some bigs. The Knicks are aiming to land big with Antetokounmpo; otherwise, it is highly unlikely they will let go of Anunoby.

Offensively, Anunoby is decent but not necessarily an added scoring piece to the backcourt. His effect will mostly be to address some of the Lakers’ defensive headaches.

Anunoby is a former NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors and has been a regular playoff face for the Knicks. That experience can prove vital for the Lakers.

While this deal is only at a speculative stage, time will tell if the Lakers will embrace the opportunity to go for Anunoby if Milwaukee opens the door for New York to get Antetokounmpo.