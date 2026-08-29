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Lakers Trade Pitch Reunites Luka Doncic With $54 Million Mavericks Center

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Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Six
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 01: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers addressed their long-running problem at center by acquiring Walker Kessler. They should not assume the job is finished.

Los Angeles enters the season with only Kessler and Kevon Looney as traditional centers. Kessler is the unquestioned starter, but he missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. Looney provides experience and intelligence, though he no longer offers the vertical athleticism needed to punish defenses loading up against Luka Doncic.

Daniel Gafford does.

The Dallas Mavericks are listening to offers for Gafford as they reshape their roster around Cooper Flagg. NBA insider Marc Stein said Dallas is “still fielding offers” and holding out for a first-round pick.

“We know he’s available,” Stein said on the DLLS Mavericks podcast. “Is someone going to put an offer together that interests the Mavs or are the Mavs going to keep holding out for a first-round pick in exchange? Time will tell.”

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also reported that conversations in Las Vegas created a belief Gafford would eventually be traded.

Lakers Trade Solves Two Roster Problems

A realistic framework would look like this:

Lakers receive: Daniel Gafford

Mavericks receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Cameron Carr, Washington Wizards’ 2032 second-round pick

Vanderbilt and Carr combine to earn approximately $15.74 million. Gafford will make $17.26 million, but Los Angeles can legally absorb the difference while remaining below the NBA’s $209.02 million first apron.

The two-for-one deal would also solve the Lakers’ roster crunch. Los Angeles currently has 16 players on standard contracts but must trim that number to 15 by opening night. Trading Vanderbilt and Carr for Gafford would bring the roster into compliance without waiving a player for nothing.

The Lakers acquired Washington’s unprotected 2032 second-round pick earlier this offseason in the Deandre Ayton trade. That is the selection they should include. It carries more upside than an ordinary contender’s second-rounder without costing Los Angeles one of its own remaining first-round assets.

Cameron Carr Gives Dallas Real Value

2026 NBA California Classic - Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Getty Cameron Carr of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three-point shot over Lachlan Olbrich of the Golden State Warriors during the first half in the California Classic NBA Summer League game at Chase Center on July 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Carr, selected No. 24 in June, is the piece that should command Dallas’ attention.

The 21-year-old averaged 18.9 points at Baylor while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range. His athleticism, 7-foot-1 wingspan and two-way potential fit Dallas’ effort to build around Flagg.

Carr also carries more trade value than Dalton Knecht.

Dan Woike of The Athletic reported there was little appetite around the league for either Knecht or Vanderbilt. Scouts and executives previously indicated that Knecht was no longer worth a first-round valuation, with one evaluator calling him a “negative asset.”

Knecht did little to reverse that perception last season, averaging 4.2 points in 10.2 minutes while making only one start. Vanderbilt remains a useful defender, but his limited offense and guaranteed contract through 2027-28 have restricted his market.

Dallas would view Vanderbilt primarily as matching salary. Carr would represent the first-round value the Mavericks seek, with Washington’s 2032 second providing an additional sweetener.

Daniel Gafford Already Thrived With Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three
Getty Luka Doncic and Daniel Gafford celebrate after a score when they were still teammates with the Dallas Mavericks.

After Dallas acquired Gafford from Washington in February 2024, he became one of Doncic’s most dependable pick-and-roll partners. Gafford averaged 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks following the trade while shooting 78% from the field.

His screening, rim running and physical finishing helped Dallas reach the 2024 NBA Finals. That formula would transfer immediately to Los Angeles.

Gafford’s three-year, $54.4 million extension runs through 2028-29. Dallas can afford to move him because Dereck Lively II remains its long-term center, while Moussa Cisse, Santi Aldama and rookie Morez Johnson provide additional frontcourt depth.

The Lakers would be surrendering a promising rookie. In return, they would gain a starting-caliber backup for Kessler, reunite Doncic with a proven lob threat and solve their opening-night roster problem in one move.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Lakers Trade Pitch Reunites Luka Doncic With $54 Million Mavericks Center

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