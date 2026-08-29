Lakers Trade Pitch Reunites Luka Doncic With $54 Million Mavericks Center

The Los Angeles Lakers addressed their long-running problem at center by acquiring Walker Kessler. They should not assume the job is finished.

Los Angeles enters the season with only Kessler and Kevon Looney as traditional centers. Kessler is the unquestioned starter, but he missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. Looney provides experience and intelligence, though he no longer offers the vertical athleticism needed to punish defenses loading up against Luka Doncic.

Daniel Gafford does.

The Dallas Mavericks are listening to offers for Gafford as they reshape their roster around Cooper Flagg. NBA insider Marc Stein said Dallas is “still fielding offers” and holding out for a first-round pick.

“We know he’s available,” Stein said on the DLLS Mavericks podcast. “Is someone going to put an offer together that interests the Mavs or are the Mavs going to keep holding out for a first-round pick in exchange? Time will tell.”

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also reported that conversations in Las Vegas created a belief Gafford would eventually be traded.

Lakers Trade Solves Two Roster Problems

A realistic framework would look like this:

Lakers receive: Daniel Gafford

Mavericks receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Cameron Carr, Washington Wizards’ 2032 second-round pick

Vanderbilt and Carr combine to earn approximately $15.74 million. Gafford will make $17.26 million, but Los Angeles can legally absorb the difference while remaining below the NBA’s $209.02 million first apron.

The two-for-one deal would also solve the Lakers’ roster crunch. Los Angeles currently has 16 players on standard contracts but must trim that number to 15 by opening night. Trading Vanderbilt and Carr for Gafford would bring the roster into compliance without waiving a player for nothing.

The Lakers acquired Washington’s unprotected 2032 second-round pick earlier this offseason in the Deandre Ayton trade. That is the selection they should include. It carries more upside than an ordinary contender’s second-rounder without costing Los Angeles one of its own remaining first-round assets.

Cameron Carr Gives Dallas Real Value

Carr, selected No. 24 in June, is the piece that should command Dallas’ attention.

The 21-year-old averaged 18.9 points at Baylor while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range. His athleticism, 7-foot-1 wingspan and two-way potential fit Dallas’ effort to build around Flagg.

Carr also carries more trade value than Dalton Knecht.

Dan Woike of The Athletic reported there was little appetite around the league for either Knecht or Vanderbilt. Scouts and executives previously indicated that Knecht was no longer worth a first-round valuation, with one evaluator calling him a “negative asset.”

Knecht did little to reverse that perception last season, averaging 4.2 points in 10.2 minutes while making only one start. Vanderbilt remains a useful defender, but his limited offense and guaranteed contract through 2027-28 have restricted his market.

Dallas would view Vanderbilt primarily as matching salary. Carr would represent the first-round value the Mavericks seek, with Washington’s 2032 second providing an additional sweetener.

Daniel Gafford Already Thrived With Luka Doncic

After Dallas acquired Gafford from Washington in February 2024, he became one of Doncic’s most dependable pick-and-roll partners. Gafford averaged 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks following the trade while shooting 78% from the field.

His screening, rim running and physical finishing helped Dallas reach the 2024 NBA Finals. That formula would transfer immediately to Los Angeles.

Gafford’s three-year, $54.4 million extension runs through 2028-29. Dallas can afford to move him because Dereck Lively II remains its long-term center, while Moussa Cisse, Santi Aldama and rookie Morez Johnson provide additional frontcourt depth.

The Lakers would be surrendering a promising rookie. In return, they would gain a starting-caliber backup for Kessler, reunite Doncic with a proven lob threat and solve their opening-night roster problem in one move.