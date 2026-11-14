Lakers Pushed to Trade for 7’1″ Record-Setting 3-PT Shooter to Join Luka Doncic

Walker Kessler has just been everything the Los Angeles Lakers had hoped for before signing him and making a long-term investment in him. Unfortunately, his direct backup in the rotation is something that has not yet been achieved.

Veteran Kevon Looney was one of the offseason signings, and falling off the main rotation in the first few weeks of the season indicates that the Lakers could explore a suitable backup for Kessler.

According to Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts, one name sticks out that the front office should jump in for.

“The Los Angeles Lakers need a backup center, and Brook Lopez would be a fantastic fit,” Watts wrote. “The 7’1 big man spent seven years anchoring the Bucks’ defense after leaving the Lakers in 2018. Now, he’s in his second season with the Clippers. Lopez’s ability to space the floor and protect the rim makes him a unique option.”

Lopez, who sank 187 3-pointers in the 2018-19 season, setting an NBA record, is no longer a huge name, and a deal will depend on the Clippers willingness to entertain the Lakers’ offer. The big catch will be getting two seven-footers on the roster which would improve L.A.’s defense.

Lakers Advised to Trade for Lopez

Lopez is no stranger to the Los Angeles scene having spent a single season there during the 2017-18 season. That was his prime years but right around the time that he took a backseat from scoring.

In the years that followed, Lopez has gone on to become an NBA champion and one of the current longest-serving veterans. For the Clippers, he has been one of the few sparks in a rather disappointing start to the season.

“The former All-Star big man is averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 24.1 minutes per game to start this season,” Watts added. “He is shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 42.1 percent on his 3-point attempts. Lopez already has four 20-point games and has blocked a shot in seven of his 11 contests.”

Lopez’s contract runs out this summer and his salary of roughly $8.9 million makes him a favorable target. The Clippers cannot hold him longer than the trade deadline if they hope to get any returns especially in draft assets. The franchise was dealt a huge hammer by the league following that scandal involving owner Steve Ballmer and former player Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers lost five future first-round picks which is massive for an organisation aiming to rebuild. Given Lopez’s age, there are no motives to keep him even though his performances have been good.

Lopez Influence Too Difficult to Ignore

A new backup center will mean that the Lakers won’t have to play makeshift players in that position. Currently, Kessler is playing the most minutes on the roster and his load will need to be properly managed to avoid any long-term injuries.

“Los Angeles only gets more dangerous with two floor-spacing big men,” Watts wrote. “The Clippers are 12.1 points per 100 possessions better with Lopez in the game. He started the season coming off the bench, but Tyronn Lue quickly changed course after a 1-5 start. The Clippers are 2-3 with the veteran starting at the five and just knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

Lopez is not the best of rebounders for his size but he makes up for shot blocking and other defensive metrics. Given that he will only be on the floor for non-Kessler minutes, he could be a decent short-term opportunity.





