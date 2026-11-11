Lakers Pushed to Trade for $90M Star PF Over Naz Reid Amid Hot 10-2 Start

The Los Angeles Lakers may be 10-2 this season, good for the top seed in a routinely tough Western Conference, but the trade rumor mill around the team never seems to stop.

The Lakers are enjoying the best start to a season since their title-winning campaign seven years ago, and superstar point guard Luka Doncic has only had his fingerprints all over it, racing ahead in the early-season NBA MVP ladder. While the Lakers, winners of six in a row, are flowing to start the 2026 season, there are still holes on the roster that need to be addressed. The good news is that L.A. has until the trade deadline in early February to add some missing pieces.

Should Lakers Finally Go After Long-Rumored Trade Target?

The trade rumor mill has linked the Lakers to Charlotte Hornets big man Naz Reid, who was acquired by the franchise in a blockbuster offseason trade that sent star guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the Hornets struggling and Reid not looking like the same impact player he was in recent years for the Wolves, there is growing internet speculation that the Lakers could be angling to make a trade for the 27-year-old star. But NBA reporter Jovan Buha, host of “Buha’s Block,” believes the Lakers are better off trading for Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, who continues to be one of the most frequently mentioned names in Lakers trade rumors.

“I think there needs to be more of a wing quality to this player, which is where I think a guy like P.J. Washington, to me, is the name I keep coming back to. … I think of all these names, the only guy who’s an actual starter at a playoff level is P.J, aside from (Aaron) Gordon and (Anthony Davis).”

Buha argued that the Lakers may be better off putting their faith in forward Sandro Mamukelashvili and prioritize finding a quality back up center, naming Chicago Bulls big man Jalen Smith, another often-speculated Lakers trade target, as one option.

Could L.A. Go After Reid if He Asks Out?

Whether the Hornets desired to move on from Ball or had real interest in Reid as a long-term piece, it is clear that the Wolves, at least for now, appear to be the clear winners of the blockbuster June trade.

And there is already some buzz out there that Reid, the big man regarded for his ability to shoot 3-pointers, is uninterested in remaining a Hornet.

“And Charlotte’s in shambles, and the Charlotte fans are going nuts about that trade now,” said NBA guru Bill Simmons. “Because Naz Reid, whether you agree with the trade or not, Naz Reid does not seem like he wants to be in Charlotte.”

The Lakers are reportedly on the lookout for another big man, with The Athletic’s Dan Woike revealing that L.A. is “still monitoring the market for big men” and “could address the position either by trade or signing.”

It is debatable whether Reid would be a player who could help the Lakers take another step forward, while most would agree that Washington, a proven performer next to Doncic, would solve a major positional need.