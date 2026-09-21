Lakers Proposed to Land Zion Williamson in Mega Trade to Form New Big 3

A new Los Angeles Lakers trade idea would allow the Purple & Gold franchise to form an explosive Big 3 of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Zion Williamson.

The potential trade cannot be executed until Dec. 15, when new Lakers signees Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili become eligible to be moved.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Zion Williamson

Lakers would receive: Zion Williamson, Trendon Watford

Pelicans would receive: Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia

Another potential trade option would see the Pelicans send 23-year-old guard Bryce McGowens to the Lakers instead of Trendon Watford. Such an option would allow the Lakers to hold on to Jake LaRavia and only part with the other three rotational pieces.

Why the Lakers Do It

A big 3 of Williamson, Doncic and Reaves does not project as a good fit defensively. JJ Redick will have to bank on Walker Kessler to protect the paint, while starting Matisse Thybulle or Ziare Williams to man the wings, to allow offensive trio to thrive.

Is it really worth the gamble? In a loaded Western Conference where the youthful San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have yet to scratch their ceiling?

Perhaps, yes. The Lakers definitely could use a little more unpredictability to offset the might of the Thunder and Spurs. Williamson, Doncic and Reaves — all dynamic dribble-penetrators — putting pressure on a defense could be one such formula that no team may have an answer for. Again, the explosive offense could offset the poor defense.

The Lakers can non-guarantee the final year of Williamson’s contract ($44.8M) in July 2027, meaning they won’t be tied to him long-term. This will be a one-year gamble.

If the Lakers begin the season on a winning note, there’s not even a question of moving Grimes and Mamukelashvili. However, if things go south quickly, the Lakers owe it to Doncic and their fanbase to make a big splash.

Why the Pelicans Do It

It’s time for the Pelicans to move on from Zion Williamson. Last year, the former No. 1 overall pick came off the bench for the first time in his career (in six of his 62 games) due to New Orleans’ logjam at the forward spots.

A similar issue may crop up again this year. After signing Saddiq Bey to an extension and acquiring Bennedict Mathurin, the Pelicans are set to be extremely crowded on the wings. If Trey Murphy and Herbert Jones start, the Pelicans will have to bench two out of Williamson, Bey and Mathurin, with Karlo Matkovic and Trendon Watford coming off the bench. Furthermore, Jordan Poole faces a similar predicament in the backcourt playing behind Dejounte Murray and Jeremiah Fears.

The Pelicans clearly have way too many ball-handlers and wings to go around. It’s time to let Williamson go to greener pastures and end their six-year failed partnership.