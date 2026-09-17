Lakers Proposed to Reunite With Defensive Stud in 3-for-2 Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers transformed into an elite defensive unit shortly after trading for Luka Doncic, largely powered by defensive-minded wing Dorian Finney-Smith.

Ever since DFS left for the Houston Rockets as a free agent, the Lakers haven’t been able to return to that same level defensively.

A new Lakers trade idea would reunite Doncic with Finney-Smith, who was shipped off to the Charlotte Hornets this offseason in a salary-dump move by the Rockets.

Lakers Trade Idea Brings Back DFS

Lakers would receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Grant Williams

Hornets would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht

Why the Lakers Do It

Finney-Smith’s past chemistry with Doncic would be a huge factor. The 33-year-old played nearly four-and-a-half seasons alongside the Slovenian on the Dallas Mavericks and another half a season on the Lakers during the 2024-25 campaign.

When he was reunited with DFS on the Lakers, Doncic was very thrilled.

“He’s a great player,” Doncic said of DFS after a Lakers win in April 2025.

“Those players you need on the team. Never complain. Play 48 minutes, play zero. He’s never going to say a thing. He’s a fighter, man. Always loved him. Always love how he plays. Just happy to be reunited with him.”

There are obvious risks attached to taking on the contract of the injury-prone DFS, who is owed over $40M over the next three seasons (through 2028-29). However, it could be a risk worth taking due the Lakers’ obvious deficiencies on the defensive end.

LakeShowLife’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk has also encouraged the Lakers to explore a reunion with DFS.

“DFS was certainly a valuable contributor in Los Angeles during his brief run as a Laker. The veteran forward is also tight with Luka Doncic. That never hurts.”

As for Grant Williams, the high-motor wing also has past experience of playing with Doncic, doing so in the early part of the 2023-24 season. While he has been tabbed as a loudmouth and a troublemaker, the Lakers could use his “tough guy” persona to protect Doncic, Austin Reaves and the rest of their finesse-heavy roster. Also, his expiring $14.4M salary projects as a risk-free acquisition.

Why the Hornets Do It

The Hornets have everything to gain by dumping DFS’s contract, which they took from the Rockets for the price of three second-round picks. In his only year in Houston, DFS played just 37 games after missing the first three months of the season recovering from ankle surgery. Upon his return, he averaged a meagre 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.8 minutes, as he nearly fell out off Ime Udoka’s rotation.

The youthful Hornets and DFS don’t project as a good fit. Charlotte would be wise to capitalize on the Lakers’ desperation. In exchange, they take on the expiring deals of Knecht and Hardy, and have to contend with only one more year of Vanderbilt, who has a player option in 2027-28. The Hornets also may be able to salvage the career of Knecht, who has the potential to turn into a elite sharpshooter in the right system.