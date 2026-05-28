Lakers Get Update on $177 Million Free Agent Target Amid LeBron James Drama

The NBA free agency market will always be an interesting avenue for teams with cap flexibility to dip their toes, hoping to land difference-makers who can reshape their rosters overnight.

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be in a position to pursue some free agents this summer. The franchise is active in pursuit of frontcourt upgrades.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, one particularly tasty target could be Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren.

“Duren’s bet on himself paid off in a major way,” Bontemps wrote. “After the two sides never came close to an agreement on an extension last fall, Duren had the best season of his career, making both the All-Star and All-NBA teams for the first time and helping power the Pistons to the East’s best record.

Duren will enter unrestricted free agency this offseason and there hasn’t been a full vote of confidence that the Pistons will sign him. The Lakers are looking for an interior presence to help build a competing core around Luka Doncic.

Duren’s Contract Realities for Lakers

Duren enjoyed a blissful year, one of the most improved players in the league. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game shooting at 65%, the fourth best in the league in the regular season. He played and started 70 games for the Pistons.

Duren brought physicality and rim presence that paired well with Cade Cunningham’s offense which took the Pistons to the No. 1 seed in the East. They won 60 games, the only team in the Eastern Conference to do so.

Unfortunately, Detroit didn’t replicate their regular season form in the playoffs and was eliminated in the second round. This was after they struggled to see off the No. 10-seeded Orlando Magic in round one.

“A subpar playoff run, however, took some shine off Duren’s breakthrough season and likely dented his potential earnings in the eyes of rival scouts and executives,” Bontemps wrote. “Duren is still likely to command a new contract approaching $40 million per year, a sign of his improvement, his importance to the roster, and his relationship with Pistons superstar guard Cade Cunningham.”

“Though there’s a chance, especially after the impasse between the two sides last summer and fall during his extension negotiations, that Duren could seek a suitor to give him a hefty offer sheet that the Pistons would all but certainly match,” he added.

L.A. is projected to have substantial flexibility this offseason. Although it comes down to what they do with LeBron James and Rui Hachimura who are both entering unrestricted free agency.

James even at a reduced deal still commands over $50 million and a near-$40 million deal for Duren would likely push them toward using the mid-level exception.

Prying Duren Off Detroit Will Be Tough

It is easy to forget that Duren is only 22 years old. The Pistons, who quickly moved from being a mediocre franchise to No. 1 in a couple of years, will not be too keen on breaking the core that has taken them this far.

Detroit’s front office will be committed to keeping Duren long term as he is viewed as a foundational piece alongside Cunningham. Parting with him especially on a free deal is almost unthinkable in many scenarios.

The Lakers will then have to face a matching war with the Pistons who will have to outmatch any offer for Duren. The franchise will however have to cough up a significant sum to keep their young center.

Los Angeles can afford to be selective. Other interior options exist, but to get the one at Duren’s age, production and two-way potential will be rare.

Whether through direct free agency, a sign-and-trade or as part of a larger reconfiguration, adding a player of Duren’s caliber could accelerate their contention window.