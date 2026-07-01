Lakers Receive Major Update on Walker Kessler Pursuit After Free Agent Meeting

With LeBron James in the rear view, the Los Angeles Lakers are pressured to make all the right moves going forward.

The Lakers have another major hole to fill following the departure of James, who produced nearly 21 points per game while shooting an uber-efficient — especially by old man standards! — 51.5% from the floor last season. But L.A. remains fixated on providing Luka Doncic with that “A-list” big man he reportedly requested.

L.A.’s interest in Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler has been known for years, but will the Lakers finally find a way to land him? The 24-year-old rising star is an unrestricted free agent and is reportedly looking to move on from the Jazz.

Lakers Learn Update as Jazz Make Intentions on Walker Kessler Clear

According to NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, the Jazz are prepared to match any offer Kessler may receive from another team, which greatly reduces the odds of the Lakers acquiring the young center.

Although the Lakers are reportedly Kessler’s top choice, which is a win itself for L.A., the Jazz possess far more power in this situation because of Kessler’s status as an unrestricted free agent.

The Jazz possess the ability to match any offer sheet Kessler may receive this summer. Utah and Kessler have reportedly been distant in contract talks, which has led to Kessler looking elsewhere for interest.

Kessler and the Lakers held a free agent meeting Tuesday, but the details of the meeting are unclear at this time.

With Another Option Dwindling, Where Does L.A. Look Next?

The Lakers might land Kessler, but the odds are slim at this moment.

L.A.’s dire need for a big man has been well-recognized for years. In the two years JJ Redick has been head coach, the Lakers have yet to find a big man they have full confidence in.

Last summer, the Lakers signed Deandre Ayton with the feeling the former No. 1 overall pick would rediscover his ascending superstar form by playing alongside Luka Doncic. Although Ayton had arguably his best season in a few years, he didn’t meet the Lakers nor Doncic’s expectations.

That brings us back to Kessler. To land the Jazz star, the Lakers are likely looking at paying close to $40 million annually for a very good-but-not-great center. According to The Athletic, Kessler has fielded offers worth into the $30 million range.

If it means having to overpay, the Lakers may be open to it. After all, L.A. cannot go another offseason without giving Doncic the tool he prioritizes the most on offense.

Kessler has improved each season since being drafted in 2022. He began his career averaging roughly nine points and eight rebounds per game. Last season, he boosted his averages up to over 14 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game. While those aren’t Nikola Jokic numbers, this is precisely the kind of production L.A. needs from its starting center.

As free agency continues, L.A. is locked into finding a way to land Kessler, who would be a major calming addition following the abrupt departure of James.