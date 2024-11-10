Lakers Urged to Trade for Former Champion: ‘Might Be Easier’

The Los Angeles Lakers blown hot and cold to begin the season. JJ Redick’s team has won five of its opening nine contests. On some nights, they look vastly improved from the team we saw under Darvin Ham. On others, it’s clear the roster is still adapting to the new system Redick is implementing.

Despite their initial teething issues, the Lakers look good value to improve as the season progresses and potentially challenge in the postseason. Of course, their chances could be elevated by adding at least one more high-level role player.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes suggested Zach LaVine as the team’s ideal trade target. However, there’s no guarantee he would thrive as a third scoring option, and his average annual salary of $43 million makes him a significant risk if things don’t work out.

That’s why Hughes pinpointed former Laker Kyle Kuzma as a more realistic target. He could operate either as a tertiary scoring option, or a high-level role player. Kuzma would most likely operate as a three-and-d wing, a role he occupied when helping the Lakers win a championship in 2020.

“Kuzma wouldn’t bring the offensive upside of LaVine, but it might be easier to imagine him holding up through the rigors of a deep playoff run,” Hughes reasoned. “The forward’s superior size and defense (when engaged) make him harder to exploit when the competition gets serious. With a contract that declines annually to bottom out at $19.4 million in 2026-27, Kuzma is also the easier player to fit into Los Angeles’ books.”

Kuzma is in his fourth season with the Washington Wizards. During his tenure, he’s averaged 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 203 regular-season games. He’s shooting 52.7% from two-point range and 33.5% from deep.

Kuzma Would Make Sense For the Lakers

At 6-foot-9, Kuzma would add legitimate size to the Lakers front court. He is a reliable rebounder, a good defender and hits a third of his perimeter shots. When factoring in the amount of spacing he will have with the Lakers, and the gravity of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, his perimeter game could see a sharp improvement.

Los Angeles needs more wing defenders within the rotation. Kuzma is capable of guarding three positions on the floor. He can operate as a point-of-attack defender, or within a switch-heavy system. Furthermore, he’s already accustomed to playing for the franchise. He spent the first four years of his career with the Purple and Gold.

Of course, as with any hypothetical trade, the value of adding Kuzma would be dictated by who the franchise parts with. Fortunately for the Lakers, the Wizards are a rebuilding team. A package built around young high-upside talent could be a good building block to getting a deal over the line.

Analyst Urges Lakers to Replace D’Angelo Russell

According to Bill Simmons, the Lakers should look to replace D’Angelo Russell ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Simmons believes a reunion with Dennis Schroder could be a smart move. Russell enjoyed the best season of his career with the Brooklyn Nets and could welcome a return.

“Could they package Schroder and Finney-Smith to the Lakers for the [D’Angelo Russell] contract, Christian Wood, something else and get one of those first-round picks from the Lakers that they’re still hoarding? They probably could,” Simmons said via ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast.’ “Would that be a good trade for the Lakers? It actually would be.”

Russell has struggled to figure out where he fits within the Lakers system. He would be better suited to a primary role within a team, which is something the Nets could offer him. Schroder would also be a strong return via trade due to his previous experience playing for the franchise and next to LeBron and Davis.

However, the Lakers would likely be unwilling to give up a draft pick to get this deal over the line.