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Lakers Urged to ‘Get the Deal Done’ to Reunite Luka Doncic With Derrick Jones Jr.

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Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Five
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DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 29: Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the LA Clippers reacts after a play during the first quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on April 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers often find their name being linked with players. Some turn out to be realistic while others float around as mere rumors.

One situation that may be more than speculation is the Lakers’ search for a starting-level wing. Having missed out on top reported target Jonathan Kuminga, the next best option for the Lakers could be a few, including Los Angeles Clippers star Derrick Jones Jr. 

Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane believes the Lakers should go after Jones.

“Derrick Jones Jr. makes a ton of sense for the Lakers makes no sense for the Clippers. Just get this deal done, Lane said.

The Clippers and Lakers trade situation always arrives with some form of complications. As such, the Lakers would normally have to look elsewhere but maybe an opportunity may arrive to finally trade Jones.

Lakers to Go After Jones?

Los Angeles Lakers End Of Season Media Availability
GettyEL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Jones is still under contract with the Clippers, but he is on an expiring deal that runs out next summer. His expiring contract is valued at $30 million.   

“Derrick Jones Jr. is a free agent next summer; I fully expect that if he hits free agency and doesn’t get a deal done ahead of that, that he would be one of the players on the Lakers list to pursue with their full mid-level exception,” Lane said. 

If there were little chances of the Clippers trading to the Lakers, those chances may have been flung wide open following the latest development in the league. 

The Clippers were ordered to forfeit five first round picks from 2029 through 2033. They were also handed a fine of $30 million. President Steve Ballmer was no exception, receiving a one-year ban. 

Add those punishments to the fact that the Clippers traded away Kawhi Leonard. It makes flexibility relatively scarce for the franchise and, given how they have fewer future firsts, there may be a clearer incentive to collect whatever draft capital they can still get for players like Jones.

Jones would be worth something tangible, but the Lakers would likely not be overcommitting a large return given how it isn’t a desperate need at the moment.  

Jones Could Be a Gamechanging Addition

Jones, at 6’6” and 29 years old, could be a potentially impactful addition. He also has the Luka Doncic connection, having enjoyed a one year stint with the Dallas Mavericks during their run to the 2024 NBA Finals. 

“He’s got experience playing with Luka Doncic so that’s something that you like about Derrick Jones Jr.,” Lane said. “He has shot well enough from behind the 3-point arc to be respectable.”

Scoring is not Jones’ stronghold, but he can often handle any defensive assignment. Offensively, he can be a capable catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter and especially a weapon in transition.

If the Lakers don’t have a trade for Jones in mind, that could mean the franchise is angling to sign him as a free agent next summer. The Lakers are projected to have their full midlevel exception, which could entice Jones to choose the Clippers’ cross town rival as his next landing spot.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Urged to ‘Get the Deal Done’ to Reunite Luka Doncic With Derrick Jones Jr.

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