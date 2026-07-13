Lakers’ Walker Kessler Gives Update on Injury Concerns

Little did we know that the shoulder injury suffered by new Lakers center Walker Kessler at the start of last year was not entirely a new phenomenon. He suffered an injury to his labrum, he explained, back in college at Auburn, and had just played through it in the first three years of his career. He started last season with five promising games for the Jazz–a career-high 14.4 points with 10.8 rebounds on 70.3% shooting, including a new wrinkle as he went 6-for-8 from the 3-point line.

Kessler had surgery to repair a torn labrum, though, ending his season early. Like much of what the Jazz did in 2024-25, the timing of Kessler’s surgery was suspicious, to say the least–he could have had it in the previous offseason, or he could have kept playing through it as he did for three-plus years, but the Jazz were trying to lose games, and having Kessler develop into a strong stretch-5 would not have helped that strategy.

But now Kessler is in LA and the concerns about his shoulder belong to the Lakers. And Kessler has an update.

Walker Kessler: Shoulder ‘Feels Strong’

Speaking to Lakers media in Las Vegas on Monday, days after his sign-and-trade became official, Kessler was asked about the shoulder.

He said: “It’s great. Better than it’s ever felt in my life. It’s been cleared, feels strong, feels mobile. Feels great. …

“I injured it back in college and I was playing with it for a while. Last year it kinda got a little worse. Last year we decided it would be the best timing to get it done.”

That’s comforting for the Lakers, who not only are giving Kessler a four-year, $130 million contract, but gave up two first-round picks and two pick swaps to add him. It was a high price, but the Lakers badly needed a big man.

Walker Kessler Hoping to ‘Play to Win’ With the Lakers

The main thing for Kessler is to get back on the floor for the Lakers, after missing as much basketball as he did last year. The shoulder was the first major injury of Kessler’s career, though he did only play 58 games in 2024-25, but that was because of small injuries to his hip, shoulder and a concussion and frequent rest days as the Jazz were, again, tanking.

Said Kessler: “I am just excited to play again, man. Sitting out a whole year definitely puts a lot of things in perspective. You know, the heart grows fond in absence. I think flying low with this game again, and just realizing I just want to go win. Just play to win. Obviously, being able to do the stuff I was able to show in the first five games, I just think it will be fun to play.

“I think that’s my best version of myself, just going out there and playing to win.”

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Lakers Want More 3-Point Shooting

Now, about that 6-for-8 showing from the 3-point arc to start last year–the Lakers do not want that to be a blip or an anomaly. Kessler talked about how coach JJ Redick has already been stressing to him that he should not be afraid to shoot more 3s.

“I think, because JJ is obviously hyper intelligent, and obviously being a shooter himself,” Kessler said, “we talked about it and he wants me to be able to do that because, I think, for a big to be able to stretch the floor or even have the threat of being able to do that, I think it makes other teams’ scout really difficult. Because whether I can do that on the pop or catch on the pop, go second side or be able to roll, those things are going to be really important.”