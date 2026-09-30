Lakers’ Walker Kessler Makes ‘Nasty’ Claim Days Before New Season

New Los Angeles Lakers center has vehemently challenged the notion that his teammates aren’t built to dominate on the defensive end of the floor.

After Day 1 of training camp on Tuesday, Kessler declared that the Lakers will be a “nasty defensive team” this season.

“Listen, I think we’re going to be a nasty defensive team,” he said, via ESPN’s Ben Golliver.

“I think people aren’t taking into account how good our perimeter defense is going to be. A lot of guys are very smart on the perimeter and positionally can play really good defense. We have guys who are just ball hawks.”

Building on Kessler’s point, the Lakers signed two-time All-Defensive selection Matisse Thybulle this offseason and further bolstered their perimeter defense by adding Ziaire Williams. Quentin Grimes could also surprise with his defensive contribution, while second-year wing Adou Thiero has impressed coaches with his training camp intensity. Furthermore, third-year guard Bronny James, who showed promising defensive flashes over his first two seasons, remains a viable option.

Walker Kessler Warns Lakers Critics

“Having those guys that can steal the ball … [and] when they do get beat, be able to recover, it makes my job a lot easier,” he said of the likes of Thybulle, Grimes, Williams and Collin Sexton guarding the perimeter for the Lakers

“It’s a lot easier to block a shot when a dude has someone on his hip instead of an open lane towards the basket,” he added.

Kessler is also thrilled to have a veteran big like Kevon Looney backing him up, praising his “mind and positioning” and his proven rebounding and defensive prowess. Kessler highlighted that Looney, a three-time champion, brings the versatility to guard multiple positions, much like some of other players on the roster.

“I think we have a lot of great tools and versatility,” he stressed. “The guys are already getting along. Connection makes championship teams.”

Scouts Worry About Lakers Defense

If Jarred Vanderbilt’s threes begin to fall, he is also expected to return to JJ Redick’s rotation after becoming a non-factor last year.

Redick revealed that Day 1 of training camp was all about defense and physicality.

“They understood the assignment today,” he said after the training session.

“That was exciting. They set the tone for us defensively. There was a lot of physicality, a lot of grabbing and holding, and a lot of disruption without gambling.”

Despite Kessler and Redick’s comments, scouts and analysts expect the Lakers to struggle defensively — largely due to the limitations of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

”I think the Lakers are going to be in trouble defensively,” an anonymous NBA scout told Sports Illustrated’s Blake Silverman earlier this month.

“… Offensively, Luka and Reaves are great. But which one of them is going to guard? That answer is obvious. It has to be Reaves because Luka’s not going to. So does guarding the best player take a toll on Reaves, or do they find someone else that will be able to guard that best guy who’s capable of it? I don’t know.”