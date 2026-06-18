Lakers Eye 4 Intriguing Young Free Agents as Luka Dončić Era Takes Shape

The Los Angeles Lakers are searching for more than complementary pieces around Luka Dončić.

They are searching for pillars.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers have already conducted extensive due diligence on four restricted free agents: Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson and Houston Rockets wing Tari Eason.

The list offers perhaps the clearest window yet into how the Lakers envision constructing their roster around Dončić — with athleticism, rim protection and defensive versatility at the forefront.

Walker Kessler Remains Lakers’ Dream Center Target

Few players fit Dončić’s preferred archetype better than Kessler.

The Lakers have pursued the 7-foot-2 center multiple times over the past two years. ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported that Los Angeles repeatedly checked in on Kessler but ultimately balked at Utah’s steep asking price, which reportedly included at least two first-round picks.

Their interest is easy to understand.

Kessler has already established himself as one of basketball’s premier young defensive centers. Before shoulder surgery ended his season prematurely, he averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Kessler recently turned down a five-year extension worth approximately $140 million from Utah, an indication of both his market value and his confidence in securing an even larger payday.

For a Lakers team seeking a vertical lob threat and elite rim protector next to one of the NBA’s greatest pick-and-roll creators, there may not be a cleaner fit in the league.

Jalen Duren Could Command Massive Payday

Detroit’s Jalen Duren presents another fascinating option.

The 22-year-old continued his rapid ascent last season, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks in 70 games.

His postseason struggles generated headlines, but they did little to diminish his standing around the league.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Duren is expected to command a contract approaching $40 million annually.

One Eastern Conference executive told ESPN that if Duren seeks a maximum deal, Detroit would likely allow him to test the market through an offer sheet.

“But he’s Cade’s guy, so they’ll have to play it the right way,” the executive said.

The Pistons appear highly motivated to keep one of the foundational pieces alongside franchise star Cade Cunningham.

Lakers Also Eye Defensive Wings

The Lakers’ due diligence extends beyond centers.

Watson and Eason are precisely the type of versatile, defensive-minded wings contenders covet.

Watson enjoyed a breakout campaign in Denver, averaging career highs of 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.1% from three-point range.

NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that the Nuggets are determined to re-sign the 23-year-old and have explored trades to create greater financial flexibility.

Eason, meanwhile, averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 60 appearances for Houston.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger recently described Eason as a “chaos agent” whose size, instincts and defensive disruption make him one of the NBA’s most intriguing young wings. He also shot 35.8% from three-point range, reinforcing his value as a modern two-way player.

Restricted Free Agency Comes With Risk

The common thread among all four players is obvious.

They are young, athletic and capable of thriving next to a ball-dominant superstar.

The complication is restricted free agency itself.

Any offer sheet signed by Kessler, Duren, Watson or Eason can be matched by his current team within 48 hours, temporarily freezing the Lakers’ cap flexibility and potentially preventing them from pivoting elsewhere.

Still, McMenamin’s latest intel on the Lakers reveals an unmistakable organizational priority.

As the Lakers fully transition into the Dončić era, they are targeting players who can defend, run, finish above the rim and grow alongside their 27-year-old franchise centerpiece.

Whether any of those players ultimately become available remains uncertain.

What is clear is that the Lakers are preparing for every possibility.