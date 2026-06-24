Lakers Get Surprising Response to Trade Pursuit of ‘Disrespected’ Center

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for an athletic center to pair with Luka Doncic. They just received another reminder that finding one won’t be easy.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Lakers are among several teams that have contacted the New Orleans Pelicans about center Yves Missi. Thus far, those efforts have gone nowhere.

“Multiple teams, including the Lakers, have reached out to the Pelicans about Yves Missi, but the Pelicans have resisted those offers,” Begley reported Tuesday.

The response is notable given Missi’s uncertain role in New Orleans and the growing congestion in the Pelicans’ frontcourt.

For the Lakers, it represents another setback in what has become an increasingly difficult search for size, athleticism and rim protection around Doncic.

Yves Missi Fits the Lakers’ Preferred Center Profile

Play

The Lakers’ interest is understandable.

At nearly 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Missi possesses many of the traits Los Angeles has prioritized this offseason.

The Cameroon native is an explosive athlete, a capable rim protector and an effective lob threat — attributes that typically flourish alongside elite playmakers such as Doncic.

During his sophomore season, Missi averaged 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 54.4% from the field.

While those numbers represented a decline from his rookie campaign, rival teams remain intrigued by his long-term upside.

As a rookie, Missi averaged 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in 67 starts and earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors, outperforming expectations for a player many scouts considered a developmental prospect when he entered the league out of Baylor.

At just 22 years old, he remains one of the younger centers receiving trade interest around the league.

Pelicans’ Stance Comes as a Surprise

What makes New Orleans’ position noteworthy is the context surrounding Missi’s role.

Back in January, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that frustration had emerged regarding the young center’s declining minutes.

“The 21-year-old big man and his camp feel disrespected by the Pelicans for his major decrease in minutes, and tension has formed between the two sides,” Siegel reported at the time.

Siegel added that Missi wanted a larger role and had become one of the players most frequently discussed in trade conversations ahead of the deadline.

The frustration was understandable.

After starting 67 games as a rookie, Missi started only 14 during the 2025-26 season.

Much of that shift stemmed from circumstances beyond his control.

Zion Williamson appeared in 62 games after playing only 30 the previous year, while rookie forward Derik Queen quickly emerged as a key member of New Orleans’ rotation.

The result was a crowded frontcourt that limited Missi’s opportunities despite his promising rookie season.

Given the reported frustration, Missi’s reduced role and the Pelicans’ frontcourt logjam, many league observers expected New Orleans to become increasingly open to trade discussions.

Instead, the organization appears committed to keeping him.

Lakers’ Center Options Continue to Shrink

The timing is particularly significant for Los Angeles.

Recent reports have linked the Lakers to a growing list of centers, including Walker Kessler, Kel’el Ware, Jalen Duren, Nic Claxton and Mitchell Robinson.

Most of those pursuits have either stalled or become significantly more complicated.

Now Missi appears unlikely to be available as well.

That leaves the Lakers facing a familiar challenge.

They know the type of center they want next to Doncic — athletic, mobile and capable of finishing above the rim.

The problem is that the same qualities making those players attractive to Los Angeles are also the reason their current teams are reluctant to let them go.

For now, Missi appears to be the latest name added to that list.