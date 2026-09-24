Lakers Icon Lawrence Tanter Dead at 76: Cause of Death Revealed?

That booming voice that lit up Staples Center-turned-Crypto.com Arena is no more. Longtime Los Angeles Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter has died at 76, the team announced Wednesday night.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter,” the Lakers said in a statement Wednesday. “For 43 years, LT’s voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family.”

Tanter, who died at 76, was born in Chicago in 1949. He worked for a Southern California radio station in the 1970s before beginning his career with the Lakers in the early 1980s.

Lakers’ Lawrence Tanter Passes at 76: Was Any Cause of Death Revealed?

Tanter served as the Lakers PA announcer from 1982 to 2026, becoming the longest-tenured PA announcer in franchise history. Over his 43 years in the role, L.A. collected 10 NBA championships.

As of early Thursday morning, Tanter’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Tanter suffered a stroke in March, causing him to miss the L.A.’s final six regular season games and the playoffs, according to Khobi Price of the California Post.

In June, Tanter retired as the team’s PA announcer, but the Lakers revealed that Tanter would continue to work with the franchise for matters involving game presentation.

“Lawrence Tanter has been an integral part of the Lakers gameday experience for more than four decades, setting the tone for countless memorable moments with his professionalism, energy and signature booming voice,” team governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement in June. “Since the 1980s, LT has narrated every chapter of Lakers basketball, connecting generations of fans, players, coaches and staff while becoming a trusted and unforgettable part of the Lakers experience. I am incredibly grateful for everything he has given to this franchise.”