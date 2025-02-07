LeBron James Says He Needs 2 Things After Breaking Michael Jordan’s Record in Lakers Win

LeBron James broke Michael Jordan’s record as the oldest player in NBA history to have a 40-point game in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 120-112 win against his rival, Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors.

James is 34 days older than when Jordan did it on Feb. 21, 2003, when he scored 43 points on 18-of-30 shooting, with 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block in a Washington Wizards 89-86 win over the New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets).

James did it in only 25 shots, scoring 42 points and added 17 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and a block.

“What do I think? That I’m old,” James told reporters after the win. “That’s what I think. I need a glass of wine and some sleep, that’s the first thing I think about.”

Putting it in a proper perspective, James reflected on his 22-year career.

“The biggest thing is that we got the win,” James continued. “Obviously, like throughout my journey, anytime I’ve been named or in the category, or whatever the case, cross paths with any other greats is always humbling. Just to know where I come from and I love the game so much, so it’s pretty cool.”

But Jordan is not just any other NBA great, he is the widely acknowledged greatest of all time, which James has been chasing throughout his career.

After the Lakers added Luka Doncic and Mark Williams in two shock trades before Thursday’s deadline, James has an opportunity to win another ring and get closer to Jordan’s six titles.

With Doncic, James has a teammate whose play has been often compared to him.

“I’ve been watching him since he got into this league,” James said of Doncic. “And what he’s capable of doing is special. He’s a super-duper special talent.”

Full Circle Moment

It was a full circle moment for James, who is also the youngest player in league history to score 40 in a game when he scored 41 as a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Nets on March 27, 2004. He was 19 years and 88 days old.

There may not be another NBA career like James is having in terms of its longevity of greatness.

“I think with LeBron, we’ve run out of words and superlatives and descriptions to sort of capture what he’s doing at this stage of his career and this age,” Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters. “It continues to be remarkable, it really does. And he really led us tonight.”

Performances like this from James don’t get old in his teammates’ eyes, even as they are becoming extraordinary.

“Bron’s amazing,” Gabe Vincent told reporters. “He’s been amazing for 22 years and it will continue to be amazing. I doubt this is the last time he’ll have 40 over 40 as well. So, we got a lot of games left, a lot of season left. I’m excited to see what other parts of history he breaks and makes.”

LeBron’s Logo 3

The Lakers beat the Warriors at their own game, draining more 3-pointers 17 to 10, led by James, who went 6-for-9 from long distance.

James had it going in the second quarter when he hit three straight 3-pointers, capping it off with a shot from the midcourt logo — a shot that he’s added to his repertoire as he keeps evolving his game from bully ball during his younger years to becoming a complete player as he ages gracefully.

“I always work on things that I’m going to shoot in the game or plays that I’m going to do in the game,” James told reporters. “So, it pays off, for sure.”