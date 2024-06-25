Lakers’ LeBron James Predicted to Sign 2-Year, $100 Million Contract

LeBron James can exercise his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season or land a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers or a different team. He has until June 29 to exercise his player option.

Stephen Noh of The Sporting News predicted contracts for top free agents, including James. Noh predicted that James would sign a two-year, $100 million contract with the Lakers.

“James has a player option for $51.4 million that he will likely decline in order to seek a bigger deal,” Noh wrote on June 24. “He’s still an All-NBA caliber player that most teams would move heaven and earth to acquire if he showed any interest.

“The Thunder, Cavaliers and Warriors could all make pushes for James this summer, but he loves living in Los Angeles. All signs point to him returning to the same contract structure that he signed last season. That would give him another fully guaranteed year and a player option to retain flexibility in the future.”

James Could Get a No-Trade Clause

If James opts out of his contract, he could seek a no-trade clause. James has spent more than four years with the Los Angeles Lakers and more than eight years in the NBA, making him eligible to receive a no-trade clause.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN on an episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, James would “like” a no-trade clause.

“I think LeBron’s going to opt out no matter what. And the reason I think he’s going to opt out no matter what is even if he just signs back for one year, the only functional way for LeBron to get a no-trade clause is to sign a new contract,” Windhorst said on April 8.

“If he extends the contract he’s in or picks up that option, extends onto it, he can’t get a no-trade clause. And I think for a number of different reasons, LeBron would like, ask for and probably be granted a no-trade clause.”

Having a no-trade clause would allow the 39-year-old to control the last few years of his career. If he wanted to be traded by the Lakers, he would be able to determine where he lands. It also allows him to stay in Los Angeles if that’s what he wants to do.

‘James’ Happiness Is the Key to It All’

The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs after finishing seventh. However, James still was a productive player and even had a career year in certain areas.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals. He shot 54.0% from the field, his best mark since 2017-18, and 41.0% from 3-point range, the best in his entire career.

He proved once again that he could be one of the top options on a championship-level team.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers understand that “James’ happiness is the key to it all,” and James “desperately wants to win.”

“As Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has always said about this partnership, James’ happiness is the key to it all,” Amick wrote on June 25.

“Yet while some have surmised that James might be content coasting in these final Lakers years, enjoying all the benefits of living in Los Angeles while continuing to make his incredible mark on the league’s history books, league sources say he desperately wants to win at the highest of levels again.”